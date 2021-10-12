See Rosamund Pike Scare Everyone In The Wheel of Time First Scene

By Charlene Badasie | 7 seconds ago

Amazon Prime has released a new clip from its upcoming fantasy series The Wheel of Time. The show is based on the fantasy book series of the same name by author Robert Jordan. The two-minute scene featuring Rosamund Pike was revealed during the show’s New York Comic-Con panel. Fans were also introduced to new cast members for The Wheel of Time’s second season, with the first season set to premiere on November 19th.

The 2-minute sneak peek introduces two key characters from The Wheel of Time series of novels. Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred – a member of an order of female mystics called the Aes Sedai. And Daniel Henney’s al’Lan Mandragoran – Moiraine’s bodyguard known as a Warder. The duo makes quite the entrance when they first show up in Emond’s Field at Winespring Inn, where an unknowing group of young men and women are about to have their lives changed forever.

The Wheel of Time is set in a sprawling, epic world where magic exists and only certain women are allowed to access it. The story follows Moiraine, a member of the incredibly powerful all-female organization called the Aes Sedai, as she arrives in the small town of Two Rivers. There, she embarks on a dangerous, world-spanning journey with five young men and women, one of whom is prophesied to be the Dragon Reborn, who will either save or destroy humanity.

During the panel, showrunner Rafe Judkins also announced that Ceara Coveney will join Rosamund Pike and The Wheel of Time cast for season two as a series regular. She will portray fan-favorite character Elayne Trakand, along with Natasha O’Keeffe and Meera Syal, who also joins the show in undisclosed series-regular roles.

Uta Briesewitz will be directing the first two episodes of the Rosamund Pike series. Larry Mondragon and Rick Selvage of iwot productions, Mike Weber and Ted Field of Radar Pictures, Darren Lemke, Marigo Kehoe, and Briesewitz will also serve as The Wheel of Time’s executive producers. Pike will also serve as producer and Harriet McDougal and Brandon Sanderson serve as consulting producers.

In addition to Rosamund Pike and Daniel Henney, The Wheel of Time cast features the acting talents of Joshua Stradowski as Rand al’Thor, Marcus Rutherford as Perrin Aybare, Zoë Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, Madeleine Madden as Egwene al’Vere, Michael McElhatton as Tam al’Thor, and Álvaro Morte as Logain Ablar.

Maria Doyle Kennedy, Priyanka Bose, Daryl McCormack, Sophie Okonedo, Clare Perkins, and Kae Alexander also star. The role of Mat Cauthon, which was played by Barney Harris in season one, will be played by actor Dónal Finn in season two.

Speaking about his vision for The Wheel of Time, showrunner Judkins said he wanted to bring what he thought was one of those iconic scenes he still remembers from the books. He felt that the clip featuring Moiraine’s (Rosamund Pike) arrival in the Two Rivers is the kind of moment that activates everything in The Wheel of Time. “It’s the moment that these kids who live in this mountain village… their life is never the same from the moment that woman walks into town,” he told attendees at New York Comic-Con.