See Patrick Stewart Revealed In Upcoming Marvel Universe Movie?

By Charlene Badasie | 17 seconds ago

Marvel Studios has been plagued by a lot of leaks in the past few weeks. And now we have one which suggests that Hollywood legend Patrick Stewart may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe very soon. In an image shared on Twitter, the actor can be seen in a pre-visual effects image as Professor Charles Xavier.

pre vfx charles xavier pic.twitter.com/cFpOuBJAZk — M.O.M LEAK WARNING (@MOMLEAK) September 22, 2021

While nothing has been confirmed by the studio, online chatter indicates that Patrick Stewart – or a digital double of him – could make an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This would be in line with Disney’s 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox in which the publisher rights to some of the comic book giant’s most loved characters reverted back to Marvel.

Patrick Stewart has portrayed many memorable characters in his years as an actor. But his most notable mainstream role has been Professor Charles Xavier in the X-Men film series. Stewart’s performance has been praised by fans and critics alike across five movies. Interestingly, there have been talks about him joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the X-Men star turned down the offer.

In an interview with Digital Spy back in January, Patrick Stewart talked about playing Professor Xavier and his experience filming 2017’s Logan. He shared some details about a conversation he had with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. “I met with Kevin Feige a couple of months ago and we had long, long conversations. And there have been moves and suggestions, which include Charles Xavier.”

However, according to Patrick Stewart, there is a very real problem with having his character appear on screen for Marvel. “Here’s the problem… If we had not made Logan, then yes. I would probably be ready to get into that wheelchair one more time and be Charles Xavier,” he told the publication. “But Logan changed all that.”

Since Logan ended with the death of Professor X, Patrick Stewart might have been right to turn down the chance to play him again. While the reasons are solid, fans will be disappointed at missing the chance to see him play the character one more time. Hugh Jackman also similarly retired from his role as Wolverine after James Mangold’s Oscar-nominated comic book movie closed the curtain on that story.

Just like Patrick Stewart, Jackman told Screen Rant that Wolverine is in his past. He also expressed how grateful he is to have landed the role of a lifetime and thanked Kevin Feige for the opportunity. “It’s in my past, man. Don’t tell anyone, alright? Let me just say one more thing. There’s not a day that goes by where I’m not unbelievably grateful for having been part of that Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Patrick Stewart was the first actor to breathe life into Professor Charles Xavier on the silver screen in 20th Century Fox’s original X-Men trilogy. He played the character in X-Men and its sequel X2, as well as X-Men: The Last Stand. He later reprised the role in the Wolverine trilogy: X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Wolverine, and Logan. He also appeared alongside James McAvoy (playing present and past versions of Professor X) in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past.