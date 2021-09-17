The Marvels Director Pitched An X-Men Movie

By Tristan Zelden | 15 seconds ago

Marvel Studios likes to get people who are excited to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That can be stars like Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) or directors like Chloe Zhao (Eternals). One filmmaker, Nia DaCosta (Candyman), who will direct The Marvels, has pitched an X-Men movie.

Speaking with The Guardian, the director of next year’s The Marvels detailed her pitch. It would have involved Storm, Cyclops, and the planet-eating villain Galactus for a team-up adventure. She went all out when talking to the Marvel Studios producer Mary Livanos where she “needed out” by diving into what she thinks the studio needs to make.

It turns out that The Marvels director is a big comic book fan, so making a movie with these characters makes for a huge career move. Her deep knowledge gives her plenty of ideas on where she would like to take certain characters, whether that involves the X-Men or not.

Incorporating the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is unclear. Plenty of rumors are going around, but nothing concrete. Deadpool 3 can certainly open that door along with the use of the multiverse in Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But then, the studio would need filmmakers and actors to fill that space up. Thankfully, with The Marvels director’s enthusiasm, it could hold a possibility to see her take it on to deliver fans the highly anticipated Mutants.

Working with Marvel is a whole other thing. The Marvels filmmaker gave some insight into what it was like. For one, she said she was given plenty of freedom to make her mark with these characters. She was ensured that she would be able to do her thing without much intrusion. That is typical as even James Gunn (The Suicide Squad) has said that he has only been told to do one thing, and that was about the infinity stone, and Thanos beats in the first Guardians of the Galaxy.

The other piece to this was that Marvel hired a Black filmmaker for The Marvels. Nia DaCosta said that she was excited for this project as she did not have to center it on “Black pain,” as studios often want Black directors to make movies like that. Instead, this will be an ensemble movie of three powerful women in an epic blockbuster adventure.

Based on the schedule, X-Men will most likely be a long way away. The Marvels is one example of how busy the franchise is for the foreseeable future. Accompanied by TV shows and the usual three movies a year looks to have been bumped up to four based on this year and the 2022 slate. Most likely, we will see their introduction in Phase Five with possible seeds planted from this current Phase.

The Marvels is set for a theatrical debut on November 11, 2022. It will star Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Teyonah Parris’ (WandaVision) Monica Rambeau, and Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, who will debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year in her own Disney Plus series, Ms. Marvel. They will be met by co-stars Samuel L. Jackson (The Hateful Eight) as he returns once again as Nick Fury, Zawe Ashton (Nocturnal Animals), and Seo Jun Park (Parasite).