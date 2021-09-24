Owen Wilson Just Derailed Wedding Crashers 2

By Tristan Zelden | 16 seconds ago

It has been a long wait for a Wedding Crashers 2. While the film was reportedly moving along, it is now being reported that the film is being stopped for now as Owen Wilson (Loki) has signed on a deal to star in Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

Puck reports that while things were getting settled in as the cast and crew figure out housing between Georgia and Puerto Rico, the two locations where the film will be shot, everything had to be stopped. Jim Berkus at UTA called in to deliver the news about Owen Wilson getting the job for the Disney project.

For fans wanting the original cast and crew to reunite for Wedding Crashers 2, you will have to wait a bit longer than expected. As the film was set to get the ball rolling soon, this delay puts it in an unknown state. While it will most likely happen as Owen Wilson and his co-stars are on board, they will need to reschedule things which can get tricky. Whenever production ends on Haunted Mansion and any other conflicting projects like the second season of Loki, the gang will need to find the time to shoot the sequel to the 2005 comedy.

The hole in the story from Puck comes from Owen Wilson himself. It did not seem likely that much was moving forward as the actor recently told Variety in July that progress was going slow. Direct David Dobkin (Into the Badlands) will helm the film as he did with the original, but as he works through ideas, he is in the early stages without much else going on outside of a few minor developments.

The real reason behind the slow progress on Wedding Crashers 2 is less on Owen Wilson or anyone else but more on the story. The actor also told Collider that they have been trying to figure out something original that is not a redo of what was done in 2005. Trying to frame the story about these guys in their 40s would have to tell some different kind of story at a different angle to make it work.

Wedding Crashers was a huge hit for Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn (Freaky). The film only had a budget of $40 million, and it grossed $288 million worldwide.

The original film starred Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams (Doctor Strange), Christopher Walken (The Jungle Book), Isla Fisher (Arrested Development), and Bradley Cooper (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame). It was directed by David Dobkin with the script penned by Steve Faber (We’re the Millers) and Bob Fisher (We’re the Millers).

While Wedding Crashers 2 is not officially happening until the script can get finalized and backing from a studio happens, Owen Wilson seems to be pretty busy for the foreseeable future. He will join Rosario Dawson (Dopesick), LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), and Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip) for Haunted Mansion. He will also reprise his role as Morbius for season 2 of Loki. Next year he will star in the romantic comedy Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, comedian Sarah Silverman, and John Bradley (Game of Thrones). Looking outward, he will stick with comedies with Paint but he will switch it up with the action movie Secret Headquarters.