Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn Planning Fan-Favorite Sequel With Hilarious Prank

By Michileen Martin | 25 seconds ago

How do you make another hit movie about crashing weddings? Well, if you’re Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn, it looks like you do it by crashing weddings.

At least, that’s what Owen Wilson told Esquire in their Explain This video series (via Movie Web). Asked about the possibility of a Wedding Crashers 2, Wilson seemed to think it was inevitable if the demand was there. He added that he’s been talking with his Wedding Crashers co-star Vince Vaughn about possibly crashing actual weddings after the end of the pandemic “just to celebrate a return to normalcy,” and suggested the pair might get some inspiration for a sequel from the experience. It’s tough to imagine the stars crashing a wedding without being recognized, though it’s equally difficult to imagine, once recognized, they wouldn’t be invited to stay anyway.

The potential for a sequel to the 2005 comedy Wedding Crashers has been in the air for a while now, with stories popping up and being contradicted almost as fast. In May, reports seemed to confirm not only that Wedding Crashers 2 was happening, but that it was scheduled to begin filming this month. The following month, Owen Wilson spoke to Variety and claimed that Wedding Crashers 2 was still very much in the planning phase and nowhere near ready to start shooting. And yet for some reason, just yesterday the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Wedding Crashers 2 had “popped up” on the Georgia Film Office’s “Now Filming in Georgia” list.

As far back as 2016, Isla Fisher told Today (via Variety) that Vince Vaughn had told her New Line Cinema was developing a sequel with them expected to return along with Owen Wilson and Rachel McAdams. Another unconfirmed report came this June from The AV Club that Wedding Crashers 2 was being developed to go straight to streaming on HBO Max. So until there’s some kind of hard confirmation of something from Warner Bros., the different stories about whether or not there will be a sequel and when it will shoot just keep multiplying and saying different things.

Starring Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn as bachelors who go uninvited to different weddings in order to take advantage of the romantic environment, Wedding Crashers was a hit earning $209 million on a $40 million budget. Normally, you might that kind of profit would make a sequel a no-brainer, but as director David Dobkin explained on a quora forum in 2014, sequels weren’t as much of a priority in 2005. Not to mention that the theatrical market for comedies isn’t as healthy as it used to be.

The AV Club’s Sam Barsanti brought up the point that not only are both Owen Wilson and Vince Vaughn both in their fifties now, but Wedding Crashers ends with them in committed relationships with the characters played by McAdams and Fisher. So for these two middle aged guys already in committed relationships crashing weddings to hook up with bridesmaids would be, as Barsanti writes, “gross and weird.”

If all this talk of a potential Wedding Crashers 2 has you wanting to rewatch the original, Wedding Crashers — starring Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn, Rachel McAdams, and Isla Fishers — is streaming now on HBO Max.