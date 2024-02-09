Netflix Thriller Follows Walking Dead Star Out For Revenge
When it comes to movie adaptations of thrilling novels, only one author comes close to Stephen King’s numbers and that’s James Patterson. The prolific author has written (or co-written) 200 books for popular fiction and at least 34 of them have been adapted for the screen. One of his most recent adaptations, The Postcard Killings, stars The Walking Dead star, Jeffery Dean Morgan, and is currently streaming on Netflix.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan And The Cast Of The Postcard Killings
The Postcard Killings is a dark exploration of grief, mystery, and the relentless pursuit of justice. Directed by Danis Tanović and boasting a stellar cast including Morgan, Famke Janssen, and Cush Jumbo, the film delves into the sinister world of a serial killer terrorizing Europe.
Twists And Turns To Find A Killer
The story of The Postcard Killings kicks off with a gut-wrenching event: the murder of a young couple in London, who turn out to be the daughter and son-in-law of New York detective Jacob Kanon (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). Devastated by the loss, Kanon embarks on a relentless quest to hunt down the perpetrator responsible for the brutal killings.As the body count rises across different European cities, Kanon teams up with American journalist Dessie Lombard (Cush Jumbo) and German inspector Klaus Bublitz (Joachim Król) to unravel the twisted puzzle behind the murders. Their investigation leads them down a dark and perilous path. Like many of James Patterson’s stories, The Postcard Killings is filled with unexpected twists and turns that keep audiences on the edge of their seats.
Big Names Couldn’t Save The Film
Despite its gripping premise and big-name actors, The Postcard Killings falls short of delivering a truly satisfying cinematic experience. Critics have pointed to its formulaic plot and lackluster execution as key drawbacks, with some citing the film’s pacing issues and underdeveloped characters as areas of concern.On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a modest approval rating of 25 percent, with critics noting its failure to live up to the expectations set by the source material. Similarly, on Metacritic, The Postcard Killings has garnered mixed reviews, with many critics lamenting its lack of originality and suspense. Many have criticized the film for trying to entice audiences with Patterson’s famous name without bothering to make sure the contents of the film lived up to the hype.
A Brutal Pandemic Release
The Postcard Killings tanked at the box office, making a meager $181,415. While there is no public information on the film’s budget, there is no doubt that the abysmal numbers secured the film as a certified dud. Unfortunately, we’ll never know if the film’s low ticket sales were because it’s a bad movie or because of its unlucky release date of March 13, 2020, which was right at the start of the pandemic when everything began shutting down.
Stream The Postcard Killings On Netflix
Nevertheless, audiences tend to agree with the critics on this one and have given The Postcard Killings an audience score of 40 percent. While some movie watchers claim it makes for an entertaining enough ride, most agree that Morgan’s performance is the only thing holding together an overall badly-written film.While it may not compare to the classics of the genre, The Postcard Killings is a decent enough thriller to watch on a rainy day when there’s nothing else to do.