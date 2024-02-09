Netflix Thriller Follows Walking Dead Star Out For Revenge 

Despite its gripping premise and big-name actors, The Postcard Killings falls short of delivering a truly satisfying cinematic experience. Critics have pointed to its formulaic plot and lackluster execution as key drawbacks, with some citing the film’s pacing issues and underdeveloped characters as areas of concern.On Rotten Tomatoes, the film holds a modest approval rating of 25 percent, with critics noting its failure to live up to the expectations set by the source material. Similarly, on Metacritic, The Postcard Killings has garnered mixed reviews, with many critics lamenting its lack of originality and suspense. Many have criticized the film for trying to entice audiences with Patterson’s famous name without bothering to make sure the contents of the film lived up to the hype.