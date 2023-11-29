The Netflix Sci-Fi Action Thriller That Killed A Franchise

The double casting of The Incredible Hulk TV series was because Bixby played David Banner, the human half of the Hulk character who was renamed for the TV series, while Ferrigno was painted green and given prosthetic makeup to play the Hulk. Before the 2002 film, no CGI character had been quite as ambitious or given as much screen time. Despite the major advancements that were made in creating a more expressive, lifelike character, the film’s digital effects were a focus of some of the criticisms it received from reviewers at the time.

But the trend of a CGI Hulk continued and has persisted across every film featuring the character that has been made since. The movie failed to put into motion a new era of Marvel movies, despite ending with an obvious sequel tease, due to the overall lack of enthusiastic response it received. In addition to critiques of the digital effects, though they did push the medium forward, the movie received poor marks for its dialogue and for not having enough action sequences.