Megan Fox Is Starring In A Gay Reboot Of Bonnie And Clyde

By Doug Norrie | 5 seconds ago

Megan Fox has been nearly everywhere lately, spending the summer up on the big screen in feature-length films and then stopping folks in their tracks with her MTV VMA appearance last week. Things appear to be ramping up even more going forward with Fox signed on for a number of movies over the next year or so. And now, Deadline is reporting that Megan Fox has signed on for an updated story on the Bonnie and Clyde story, this one titled Johnny and Clyde. The story is being updated with new couples in the mix.

According to additional reporting, Megan Fox isn’t part of the bank-robbing duo, but rather she is going to play what appears to be the primary antagonist. Fox will play a ruthless casino owner who is the target of an upcoming robbery. In the Deadline reporting, Tyson Ritter has also joined the cast as well and will work as Fox’s head of security.

The story will follow the titular characters, reimagined from the original story with Johnny and Clyde a couple of lovers who are in the middle of just robbing everything in sight. Possibly with a death wish, they set their sights on Fox’s casino and we could be seeing a crazy showdown when it is all said and done. Another addition to the story, not found in the original Depression-era antics and crimes of Bonnie and Clyde is that these new dudes are also serial killers. So we could be getting a very dark story.

Megan Fox and company are set to start filming Johnny and Clyde later this fall, though the two main characters have not yet been cast. Tom DeNucci and Chad Verde will co-direct the film. The former has helmed Vault and Saving Christmas while the latter is making his feature-length film directing debut in this one. In addition to Megan Fox and Ritter, Bai Ling has also joined the cast.

Megan Fox is coming off a summer that saw her star in a couple of films, the first being a boxed thriller, Til Death. The film was critically well-received with folks praising Fox for her ability to command the screen and carry much of the movie as she works to escape a couple of kidnappers who’ve come to her remote cabin. Then there was Midnight in the Switchgrass which had an ensemble cast of Bruce Willis, Emile Hirsch, and Fox’s boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly. The story of a search for a Texas serial killer was universally panned by critics.

Coming up Megan Fox has some higher-profile movies in the works. She was briefly rumored to be in contention for the role of Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe, but that might have just been wishful thinking. She does have a part in The Expendables 4 though, joining that action hero ensemble for their fourth go-around. She also has set roles in Big Gold Brick, Night Teeth, and Good Morning with u. So the dance card is packed going forward in what is clearly a career resurgence.