Marvel’s Most Popular Animated Show Is Getting A Live-Action Spinoff?

By Michileen Martin | 1 day ago

In August Marvel premiered the first animated series canonically tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), What If…? So far we haven’t seen anything from What If…?‘s animated world transition into live-action media, but it seems likely that will change. It’s not confirmed, but when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is the one talking about it, you should listen.

Ever since the conclusion of WandaVision, Disney+ subscribers have had access to Marvel Studios Assembled: a docu-series chronicling the making of each of this year’s MCU projects released on Disney+. As reported by We Got This Covered, the latest episode covers the making of What If…?, and Feige takes the opportunity to talk about whether or not any of the new versions of Marvel characters premiering on the animated series might get their own live-action adaptation. The Marvel Studios president, as usual, doesn’t commit to anything. Instead he calls what we’ve seen on What If…? — along with what’s to come in Season 2 — “some of the best storytelling [Marvel Studios has] ever had that you may see spin into other mediums.”

While it’s not set in concrete, it’s a telling remark. After all, this isn’t like Tom Holland goofing up and letting spoilers drop during an interview or on a talk show. Marvel Studios Assembled isn’t a docu-series being put together by a neutral third party. If Feige didn’t want to tease a possible live-action adaptation of one or more of the characters we’ve seen in What If…?, the quote wouldn’t have been included in Assembled.

So which What If…? characters might get brought into a Marvel live-action flick? Judging by fan reaction and reports we’ve been seeing for months, the most likely candidate seems to be Captain Carter. Voiced by Hayley Atwell, the alternate version of Peggy Carter appears in the premiere episode of the animated series and fans — many of whom weren’t happy about Agent Carter‘s cancellation in 2016 — loved her. The new version of the character represents what would’ve happened if Carter, instead of Steve Rogers, had received the super soldier formula.

In August, What If…? director Bryan Andrews told The Hollywood Reporter that he wants to see Captain Carter in her own live-action franchise. He called the possibility “amazing,” and enthusiastically added, “Just get Hayley Atwell in the suit, give her her own franchise and just have her blow doors like hells to the yeah.” While it’s only speculation, it would seem surprising if Andrews hadn’t expressed the same idea to Feige and/or other Marvel higher ups.

In fact, back in July one of our trusted and proven sources informed us that Hayley Atwell would be appearing as Captain Carter in next year’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. By the end of July, our scoop was partly confirmed. It was reported on the DisInsider podcast that Atwell would play Peggy Carter in the upcoming sequel, though it wasn’t confirmed that she would appear as her Captain Carter incarnation. However, considering how integral Marvel’s multiverse is becoming in the overall narrative — as well as the word “multiverse” literally appearing in the title of the Doctor Strange sequel — it’s certainly possible.

Of course, Captain Carter making a guest appearance in another character’s film isn’t the same as Hayley Atwell starring in her own vehicle, but it’s a good first step. After all, Marvel Studios characters like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Spider-Man all premiered in other characters’ solo films before getting their own. The best chances of catching her or any other What If…? characters appearing in live-action any time soon — considering the natures of the films — would be in Spider-Man: No Way Home which hits theaters on December 17 and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness whose premiere date was recently pushed back to May 6, 2022.