Little Shop Of Horrors Remake Gets Iconic ’80s Director

By Robert Scucci |

Roger Corman’s Little Shop of Horrors has gone down in history as one of the greatest low-budget horror comedies of all time, and we’re about to get a reboot that will celebrate its legacy in the best kind of way. Joe Dante, who is best known for helming 1984’s Gremlins is now involved with the project, and he will be directing the upcoming reboot, which will be produced by Roger Corman and Brad Krevoy.

The new film, titled Little Shop of Halloween Horrors, will be a reimagining of the original 1960 film, and if all goes according to plan, will kick off its own new franchise and legacy.