The Lindsay Lohan Comeback Is On, Making A Sequel To One Of Her Biggest Movies

With any luck, a successful venture in Freaky Friday 2 could lead to Lindsay Lohan taking her career to new heights and starring in chart-topping blockbusters in place of low-budget Netflix films. Despite Lohan’s on-again, off-again relationship with fame, there are many viewers around the globe who would love to watch her succeed in her field and take on new and exciting projects. Jamie Lee Curtis, by comparison, is on a major hot streak at the moment, having freshly won an Academy Award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter