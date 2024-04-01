The Lindsay Lohan Comeback Is On, Making A Sequel To One Of Her Biggest Movies
Lindsay Lohan’s career has been on a major upswing in recent months, with the former child star popping up all over Hollywood. Lohan recently starred in a pair of Netflix original films, Irish Wish and Falling For Christmas, with another Netflix outing, Our Little Secret slated to arrive on the streamer later this year. According to an exclusive from The Hollywood Reporter, Lindsay Lohan may be due for a larger career resurgence, as Freaky Friday 2 has received the green light to film this Summer.
Freaky Friday Is Back
Despite appearing in over 65 credited roles on IMDb, 2003’s Freaky Friday remains one of Lindsay Lohan’s most celebrated roles. Now, the actress is finally preparing to enter production on a long-awaited sequel, along with her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis. Disney executives recently announced that production of the film will begin this summer, with Welcome To Chippendales‘ filmmaker Nisha Ganatra attached to direct.
One Of The Best Body-Swap Films Of All Time
The original Freaky Friday centered on a single mother and her teenage daughter, portrayed by Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, respectively, who accidentally swap bodies in the midst of a crucially important week. The film is not the first body-swapping movie to make waves at the box office. In fact, it’s the fifth iteration of the Freaky Friday IP to hit the big screen, but it has been hailed as a nostalgic favorite for kids and parents alike who caught it over 20 years ago.
A Sequel 20 Years In The Making
With a second installment in the Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan Freaky Friday-verse announced, fans have already begun anticipating the plot of the film, which will no doubt see more body-swapping shenanigans from the pair. Perhaps now, over two decades later, Lohan’s character has grown to be a strict mom in her own right, with Jamie Lee Curtis taking on the role of the carefree grandma. No matter what the film entails, the production is sure to bolster a major resurgence for Lindsay Lohan within the Hollywood industry.
Still A While To Wait
Both Freaky Friday stars have expressed interest in reviving their iconic characters from the original film in a new adventure for several years, though the project hasn’t gained major traction until recently. Just last week, Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo on social media alongside Lindsay Lohan, sparking a flurry of comments from fans demanding a sequel to their 2003 hit. An official screenplay hasn’t been locked for production just yet, but The Hollywood Reporter has indicated that up-and-coming scribe Elyse Hollander has penned a draft.
A New Era For Lindsay Lohan
With any luck, a successful venture in Freaky Friday 2 could lead to Lindsay Lohan taking her career to new heights and starring in chart-topping blockbusters in place of low-budget Netflix films. Despite Lohan’s on-again, off-again relationship with fame, there are many viewers around the globe who would love to watch her succeed in her field and take on new and exciting projects. Jamie Lee Curtis, by comparison, is on a major hot streak at the moment, having freshly won an Academy Award for her performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once.
