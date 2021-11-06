See Laurie Holden In Tight Spandex As Crimson Countess In The Boys Season 3

By Tyler Pisapia | 33 seconds ago

Fans were treated to yet another look at a new superhero played by Laurie Holden who is joining the ever-growing roster of The Boys in season 3. If this newest picture is any indication, she is going to fit right in with the cast of characters from the hit Amazon show. The look and vibe of the character is right in line with others from the series.

As fans eagerly wait to see what Amazon Prime Video has in store for the next installment of one of its most popular originals, the studio has seen fit to throw a few more crumbs to fans in the form of Laurie Holden in her full costume as Crimson Countess. She’s a new hero to viewers of the show but someone who is all too familiar to those who previously read Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s New York Times bestselling comic series.

Laurie Holden is one of many new faces joining the cast in its third season. On Friday, she took to Twitter to debut the first look at Crimson Countess, sporting dark red from head to toe. With red high-heeled boots, a red X on her chest, a flowing red cape, a dark pointed mask on her face as well as red lipstick and hair, every inch of the hero seems to love up to her name. She even appears to have red nail polish on for heaven’s sake!

Time for some Payback!

I can’t wait for the world to see Crimson Countess in action. Tune in to VNN on Sunday for a preview. #TheBoysTV #PrimeVideo ⁦@TheBoysTV⁩ ⁦@FANologyPV⁩ pic.twitter.com/3AR48Uf03R — Laurie Holden (@Laurie_Holden) November 5, 2021

In her tweet revealing the picture, Laurie Holden notes that it’s “Time for some Payback!” The Boys comic book fans will recognize that as a clear reference to the universe’s second-most-popular hero team Payback. If the infamous Seven are the Justice League of The Boys’ universe, Payback is its Avengers.

Laurie Holden isn’t alone seeing as how their inclusion was teased when it was announced that Supernatural star Jensen Ackles would follow up the finale of that show with a recurring role on The Boys season 3 as Soldier Boy. In the comics, he is very clearly a parody of Captain America, who leads Payback much in the same way his counterpart leads The Avengers. Among the more intimidating members of Payback is, you guessed it, Crimson Countess. In the comic books, io9 notes that her costume resembles that of Marvel’s Scarlett Witch. Her powers are similar too, with the ability to conger seemingly magical pyrokinesis. Plus, she can fly. It seems the studio decided to tone down the obvious reference to the character in Laurie Holden’s costume. After all, who wants to fire a shot across the notoriously litigious Disney’s bow right now? Especially with WandaVision being a definitive hit.

Unfortunately, first looks at Laurie Holden as Crimson Countess and Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy are about all we’ve seen teased about The Boys season 3. While things are kept thoroughly under wraps, for the time being, fans can continue to champ at the bit for first looks at other exciting new characters such as Katia Winter as the mob boss Little Nina, Kristin Booth and Jack Doolan as the TNT Twins, Sean Patrick Flanery (Boondock Saints) as Supersonic, Nick Wechsler (Revenge) as Gunpowder, and Miles Gaston Villanueva as Blue Hawk.

In addition, TVLine notes that this will hopefully be the last time there’s a major The Boys drought before more content from the comic book world hits Amazon Prime. It was previously reported that there will be a spinoff series that takes place at a superhero university. Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) will serve as showrunners of the series, which has been loosely described in the past as a college series that crosses with The Hunger Games. Meanwhile, as the show gets better and better at introducing new heroes like Laurie Holden’s Crimson Countess in The Boys season 3, the spinoff promises to have the same raunch and satirical bent as its flagship series.