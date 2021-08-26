See Kristen Stewart As Princess Diana In Stunning New Trailer

By Tristan Zelden | 17 seconds ago

Kristen Stewart (Underwater) is gearing up to play Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic Spencer. We got the first-ever footage of the film, and it looks beautiful with its setting and seeing the Twilight actress step into the shoes of a member of the royal family.

See Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana below.

The story will span three days as audiences watch Kristen Stewart spend her holiday with the royal family at Norfolk’s Sandringham estate. It also circles around her decision to divorce Prince Charles, played by Jack Farthing (Poldark), after rumors pop up about an affair. The trailer shows the premise while giving a feel for the portrayal of this significant moment in the early ’90s for the royal family. Oh, of course, you get a good look at the awesome set pieces and costumes that will surely get attention during the season whereAcademy Award-worthy movies start to pop up to round out the year.

Pablo Larrain (Jackie) is directing the movie on Princess Diana. Writing the screenplay to capture this story and its characters for the leading stars, like Kristen Stewart, to portray is Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders). The director will produce with Maren Ade, Jonas Dornbach, Janine Jackowski, Juan de Dio Larrian, Nicola Morrow, Ole Nicolaisen, and Paul Webster. The executive producers will be Michael Bloom, Jeff Deutchman, Ryan Heller, Tom Quinn, Christina Zisa, and Maria Zuckerman.

Spencer has an impressive set of actors across the board to accompany Kristen Stewart. It will also include Sean Harris (The Green Knight), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Richard Sammel (The Strain).

See the first poster for the movie below, with Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana.

FilmNation Entertainment took care of the international sales through the main territories. Both CAA Media Finance group and Endeavor Content sold the film to NEON and Topic Studios to distribute the Kristen Stewart film in the United States. For UK, France, Italy, and Benelux, STXinternational will distribute with DCM handling Germany.

Spencer is not the first biopic Kristen Stewart has done in her extensive career. In 2019, she was Jean Seberg in Seberg. It followed French New Wave icon Jean Seberg, who had her life disrupted as the FBI honed in on her political and romantic involvement with activist Hakim Jamal. She was joined by Stephen Root (Barry), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Margaret Qualley (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood), and Vince Vaughn (Freaky).

Acting since the late ’90s and early ’00s, Kristen Stewart made her big splash with the Twilight franchise, which ran from 2008 to 2012 with five installments. Since then, she has recently had a resurgence with Seberg, Charlie’s Angels, and Underwater, giving her plenty of room to expand into different genres from drama, action, and horror. She is currently filming the sci-fi thriller Crimes of the Future with Viggo Mortensen (Green Book), Lea Seydoux (Spectre), and Scott Speedman (You).

Spencer will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival next Friday, September 3. For its wider, official theatrical release, audiences will get to see Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana on November 5.