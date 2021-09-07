Jeffrey Dean Morgan Would Return For A Negan Spinoff Under One Condition

By Kristi Eckert | 16 seconds ago

The release of The Walking Dead’s eleventh season on August 22, 2021, marked the beginning of the end of the epic decade-old series. The impending conclusion to the series has sparked conversations about possible spinoff shows that could spawn from the original and the potential returns of fan-favorite characters to those theoretical spinoffs. TV-Line announced that one such character that could show up in a post-walking dead show is Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan and that Morgan would be more than happy to return for a Negan focused spinoff.

The TV-Line article detailed that Jeffery Dean Morgan confirmed that AMC network executives had approached him about potentially exploring the character further in a subsequent show. However, Jeffrey Dean Morgan said that while he is on board to keep portraying Negan, he would do so only under one condition, that Negan doesn’t die in the show’s final season. The actor suggested that a Negan spinoff should be about where the character goes next instead of delving into the character’s past. Essentially, Jeffery Dean Morgan wants to do a sequel, not a prequel.

“I’ll be very honest with you, if I was to do more, I would like to move forward with the story and not backward…Now I’d like to see, after this ends, what happens to him next. I find that possibility to be a lot more interesting than going back in time.” Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been portraying Negan since the end of The Walking Dead’s sixth season, and since then, fans have seen his character grow in complexity from an outright villain to a somewhat reformed man. A Negan spinoff would allow Morgan to explore the substance behind the character even further. However, Screen Rant pointed out that the way the final season is setting itself up could indicate that Negan’s fatal fate could already potentially be sealed. If that’s the case, fans might not get to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan reprise his role in a Negan spinoff. Still, nothing official has been confirmed, and anything relating to what will ultimately happen to Negan remains to be seen.

If Jeffrey Dean Morgan does return to The Walking Dead franchise following the initial show’s conclusion, he will join an already expansive list of other Walking Dead offshoots. AMC just released an extended trailer for the second season of The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which features the reappearance of the character Jadis and reveals what the character has been up to since we last saw her in season nine of The Walking Dead.

It will be a while before fans find out whether or not Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan will survive the final season of The Walking Dead and eventually get his own Negan spinoff. However, in addition to World Beyond, fans can also look forward to another spinoff show after the main series concludes. The spinoff will feature fan-favorite characters Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) and, according to Reedus’ will be entirely different from what fans have seen transpire between the two on the show before. Even though the story arc of the main series is coming to a close, between all of the spinoffs that currently exist and ones that could potentially be developed in the future, The Walking Dead franchise is certainly not dying anytime soon.