The Best Horror Franchise Is Done Making Movies

Insidious: The Red Door

After thirteen years of terrifying audiences, the Insidious franchise is coming to a close with its fifth and final installment, Insidious: The Red Door. This highly anticipated conclusion is not only a milestone for the series but also marks the directorial debut of franchise star Patrick Wilson, solidifying his status as a “Scream King” following his role in The Conjuring series, which was also created by James Wan.

Throughout the Insidious saga, a powerful theme of family resonates between franchise creators James Wan and Jason Blum. The pair has overseen its development as producers, ensuring a consistent vision and tone. Leigh Whannel, the original screenwriter, has penned every film and even directed Insidious: Chapter 3.

For the latest sequel, Whannel collaborated with Scott Teems, a resident writer at Blumhouse known for his work on Firestarter and Halloween Kills. Insidious: The Red Door begins 10 years after the events of Chapter 2. The Lambert family is haunted by repressed memories, leading to their gradual estrangement.

“People are very connected to their journey. They want to see what happens to them next. I think the tone of the movies is very unique too. They’re a lot funnier than most horror movies. So when you’re going to see an Insidious movie, you know you’re going to be scared, but you also know you’ll have a good time.” -Jason Blum

Josh (Patrick Wilson) and Renai (Rose Byrne) are now divorced, sharing custody of their sons, Dalton (Ty Simpkins) and Foster (Andrew Astor). As Dalton prepares for life as an art student at an East Coast Ivy League University, Josh fails to support his son. Seizing the opportunity, the demons from Dalton’s past seize control of his body.

Josh and Dalton, separated by miles, must rediscover their astral projection abilities and venture into The Further to put an end to the nightmare once and for all. Insidious joins other successful Blumhouse properties, which include The Purge and Paranormal Activity, as the third franchise to reach the five-film mark.

The Insidious franchise has left an indelible mark on modern horror and will be remembered for its legacy. James Wan and Jason Blum recently discussed the reasons behind the series’ enduring popularity with Discussing Film, with Blum crediting his Wan for its success. “I think James really laid the groundwork with the Lambert family to make them really compelling,” he said.

“People are very connected to their journey. They want to see what happens to them next. I think the tone of the movies is very unique too. They’re a lot funnier than most horror movies. So when you’re going to see an Insidious movie, you know you’re going to be scared, but you also know you’ll have a good time,” Blum added.

While Insidious: The Red Door has been tapped as the last film in the franchise, Blum hasn’t completely ruled out a revival. “It may not be a forever rest, but it’s certainly going to be a very long rest,” he told the publication. However, if someone comes up with some idea in a decade, he may be open to revisiting the franchise.

As fans bid farewell to the Insidious franchise, they can take solace in the fact that its conclusion will be nothing short of spectacular. With a talented cast and crew, the film series has successfully scared and thrilled audiences for over a decade. Insidious: The Red Door will hit theaters on July 7.

Meanwhile, the recent news of Blumhouse merging with James Wan’s production company, Atomic Monster, promises more exciting future collaborations. Insidious: The Red Door marks the second collaboration between the two powerhouse producers. Their most recent offering, M3GAN, shattered box office records, guaranteeing a sequel titled M3GAN 2.0.

Universal has set a tentative release date of January 17, 2025, for the project. M3GAN 2.0 will be written by Akela Cooper, with Gerard Johnstone returning as director. Allison Williams and Violet McGraw will reprise their roles as Gemma and Cady, respectively.