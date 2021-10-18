Indiana Jones 5 Has Just Suffered A Crushing Delay

By Michileen Martin | 14 seconds ago

For those of us waiting for Indiana Jones 5, today kind of feels like when the eponymous archaeologist finally escapes the massive boulder in the opening of Raiders of the Lost Ark only to find himself surrounded by hostile indigenous tribesmen ready to murder him. After production suffered an already significant delay earlier this year, today we learned Indiana Jones 5 will be delayed an entire year. Originally slated to come out July 29, 2022, Harrison Ford’s fifth Indy installment will instead be released June 30, 2023.

The news comes from Deadline as part of a report about almost all of Disney’s Marvel properties — plus Indiana Jones 5 — being delayed. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has been pushed back from March 25, 2022 to May 6, Thor: Love & Thunder from May 6 to July 8, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from July 8 to November 11. The Marvels is being pushed back to February 17, 2023 and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania to July 28, 2023. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the only Marvel movie of the next couple of years sticking to its original release date of May 5, 2023.

Deadline says that the delays have nothing to do with Disney+, distribution, or any of the usual suspects in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Indiana Jones 5 and the Marvel films are all being delayed as part of a “domino effect.” Some Disney filmmakers are reportedly having issues with “finishing scenarios,” and Disney’s solution is to push back the entire slate.

Indiana Jones 5 already suffered a significant delay earlier this year after Harrison Ford injured himself while rehearsing a fight scene. The actor reportedly hurt his shoulder and it turned out to be much more serious than initially feared. Ford needed surgery and between that and his recovery time, filming wasn’t able to continue until September.

In their coverage of the delay, ScreenRant makes the point that in the long run the delay should be good for Indiana Jones 5, since it should give director James Mangold more time to make sure the film isn’t as much as a disappointment as 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull was for many fans.

ScreenRant has a point, especially since the more supernatural elements of Indiana Jones 5 promise to be a lot more in-your-face than in previous chapters. Actually, they tend to be a lot more in Harrison Ford’s face. Various reports from insiders as as set photos confirm that the final Indy flick is going to be a time travel film, with Ford being digitally de-aged for most of the film. Images from the Sicily set show Roman soldiers and what appear to be gladiators in the film.

More specifically, our trusted and proven sources tell us Mads Mikkelsen’s Indiana Jones 5 villain will be a former nazi scientist attempting to manipulate time in order to change history and make it so the Third Reich won World War II, giving Indy the chance to go knock out nazis one more time.