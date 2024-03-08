Imaginary Reviews Are All Saying The Same Thing

One of the most brutal reviews came from the keyboard of L.A. Times film critic Robert Abele, who opined that “if you tasked any child with a rewrite on this script, you’d likely come up with something way more colorful, fun and freaky than the zipless cafeteria food ladled onto our laps.” And he clearly wasn’t alone in his disdain for Imaginary, as the hits just kept coming.

Frank Scheck of The Hollywood Reporter weighed in, pointing out that the film begins on the wrong foot as a “relatively low-key suspenser with intriguing psychological depth,” but “eventually succumbs to the inanities plaguing so many recent horror efforts.”