George Clooney And Brad Pitt Are Teaming Up For A New Film

By Kristi Eckert | 15 seconds ago

Few actors in Hollywood can generate as much attention and interest as George Clooney and Brad Pitt, put them together and it becomes tenfold. Their reputations and a long list of accolades precede them, as well as their proven on-screen chemistry, particularly in the Ocean’s movies. Now the Tinseltown legends are teaming up in an all-new movie together and both studios and streaming services alike are having a field day trying to acquire the distribution rights to the film.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, George Clooney and Brad Pitt are collaborating with the Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts to produce a currently untitled thriller movie. Upon the project’s announcement, a frenzy between a slew of studios ensued. Almost every big-name studio/streaming giant one can think of is involved in an all-out bidding brawl in an attempt to attach themselves to the film. The top contenders appear to be Sony, Lionsgate, Apple, and Netflix. However, Amazon, Annapurna, Universal, MGM, and Warner Bros. names have also been circling.

Apart from the movie’s genre, CinemaBlend noted that scarce is known about any potential plot details other than that George Clooney and Brad Pitt are the lead actors and that their professions in the film will cause them to cross paths. It is unclear at this point as to whether they will be working with one another or against each other.

It remains to be seen which studio will snag the winning bid and adhere themselves to what is sure to be an epically successful movie. However, MSN did detail that what has been solidified is who will work in tandem to produce the thriller. Jons Watts will serve as a trifecta by directing, writing, and producing. Additionally, both George Clooney’s and Brad Pitt’s independent production companies (Smokehouse Pictures and Brad’s Plan B Entertainment) will also be involved.

The fact that George Clooney and Brad Pitt are teaming up once again to make a new movie is sure to come as a pleasant surprise for many fans. Especially because, as of late, the actors have been decidedly keeping rather low profiles. According to IMDb, Brad Pitt has served as either producer or executive producer on all nine of his latest projects. However, fans did get to see him on screen as Roy McBride in the critically acclaimed Ad Astra (2019) and he is currently filming the movie Babylon (2022). So, even though Brad Pitt has hovered under the radar, the accomplished Hollywood veteran certainly knows how to prepare for his roles and bring his A-game to any endeavor he embarks on.

George Clooney, while he has been a little more active on screen than Brad Pitt in recent years, has also been choosey with his projects. Fans last saw him as Augustine in the Netflix original The Midnight Sky (2020) and as Ron in Grizzly II: Revenge (2020). However, before that, he hadn’t done anything in front of the camera other than a stint on a mini-series since 2016. He is also famous for steering clear of the pitfalls of social media. The fact that both actors have been laying low for a while and in addition to the length of time it’s been since they last teamed up gives both fans and studios alike all the more reason to anticipate what is sure to be an impressive film.