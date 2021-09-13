Brad Pitt Did Crazy Things To Prepare For An Iconic Role

By Annie Banks | 15 seconds ago

The first rule about Fight Club is that you don’t talk about Fight Club. However, there are deeper intentions beneath the surface of fight movies besides being able to take a hit or two. Fighting is seen as a metaphor for life and requires someone to get into shape to take on anything that it may throw your way. Brad Pitt is known to throw a punch here and there between Fight Club, Snatch, or even squaring up with Mike Moh as Bruce Lee in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

He’s been seen on-screen with muscles to spare in Troy when he was cast as Achilles, but Brad Pitt’s most mesmerizing, dramatic, and most strong appearance is in Fight Club. His impressive build inspires those who admire the film for both Brad Pitt’s insane body and the movie itself. The actor admitted that he didn’t want to share an appearance similar to Arnold Schwarzenegger, but described his desired look as “shredded and punchy.” The performer also kept in mind that he was not to scale with co-star Edward Norton, and he wanted to make sure that he didn’t bulk up too much so that he would continue to match Norton’s stature.

Actors are asked to change their physiques for roles, and these drastic appearances can call for extreme weight gain, weight loss, or packing on muscles to the max. Brad Pitt’s iconic role in Fight Club called for him to get into serious shape, and he did. He weighed around 154 lbs or 70 kilos and reduced his body fat to an astonishing 6%. In order to achieve the almost impossible look, the actor stuck to a strict regiment between his diet and his workout plan.

Brad Pitt split his workout into muscle groups for each day and wrapped up each with cardio workouts. The workout pattern in which he followed could be compared to that of a bodybuilder but found its differences when it came to his diet. He avoided loading up on calories and instead swapped out carbs for clean eating. The actor feasted on clean foods, dining on primarily fish and chicken. Brown rice, pasta, vegetables, and oatmeal were included on the menu alongside the occasional protein bar. Brad Pitt ate several meals a day to support his energy levels.

The actor may have gotten himself into ridiculous shape for the role, but he went to other means to perfect the part. Brad Pitt chipped away pieces of his front tooth, took soap-making classes, and studied a number of mixed martial arts classes with Norton to make sure that he was prepared to be in the best condition for the film. Norton was once a Hollywood superstar but became allegedly more and more difficult to work with on sets as his rise to fame grew. His reputation followed him as his career inclined before studios began to lose interest in casting him. After departing from the role of the Hulk, Mark Ruffalo took over as Bruce Banner while Norton focused his energy more on politics and activism.

Brad Pitt dedicated himself to Fight Club and to selling the part of Tyler Durden, who captivated audiences with both his unconventional style and striking personality. Fight Club is still heralded as one of the greatest movies of the late 1990s, thanks in part to Brad Pitt’s performance and his physique.