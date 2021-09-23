Exclusive: Kevin Feige Wants Lena Headey And Other Game Of Thrones Actors In The Marvel Universe

By Faith McKay | 21 seconds ago

Kevin Feige is a passionate fan and he brings that into his job. Now, as the head of Marvel Studios, he has a lot of freedom to make more things happen that suit his particular interests. Early on in his career, he had a personal history with the X-Men. Soon, we’ll see them joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Now, one of our trusted and proven inside sources is letting us in on more of Kevin Feige’s interests moving forward. Specifically, he is a huge fan of the old HBO series Game of Thrones. He would like to see more of the actors from that series join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the future. Specifically, our source shared that he likes Lena Headey, known for her role as Cersei Lannister.

Recently, quite a few actors from Game of Thrones have joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Richard Madden played Robb Stark on the HBO series alongside Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow, and both of them will be seen in Eternals. The Khaleesi herself, Emilia Clarke, is signed on for an undisclosed role in the upcoming Disney+ series, Secret Invasion. Perhaps after these developments, it won’t seem as surprising when actors like Lena Headey join one of the upcoming Marvel projects, whether a series on streaming or in a movie.

We learned that he specifically likes Lena Headey. Game of Thrones fans would likely approve of this choice. The actress played a complicated character in Cersei Lannister and her story spanned the length of the series. Our source was unable to share what role he may have in mind for her. In recent years she’s been in some diverse work, including Gunpowder Milkshake and voicework for Masters of the Universe: Revelation. With Kevin Feige looking to bring on a number of the Game of Thrones cast, he certainly has plenty of roles to fill, with movies like Fantastic Four coming up and X-Men characters to get in order.

We don’t yet know if Kevin Feige is going to recast all of the X-Men after acquiring from the Fox. Previously, Sophie Turner has played Sansa Stark on Game of Thrones and Jean Grey for Fox’s X-Men. If she is one of the actors Kevin Feige specifically has his eye on to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and they’re recasting the mutants, then she’ll likely be put to use elsewhere. It would be interesting if Lena Headey took on the role of an adult Jean Grey. The character has always been complex, interesting, and at the front of the X-Men stories. We saw in Game of Thrones that Lena Headey should be able to handle that without a problem.

Lena Headey was joined by so many other actors in Game of Thrones. There is a long list to choose from when it comes to casting roles. Both Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) and Pedro Pascal (Oberyn Martell) have joined DC, but that doesn’t seem like a thing that stops actors from joining Marvel movies. Maisie Williams played Arya Stark on the HBO series, and would be great fun to see again on screen. She grew up doing fighting scenes on camera and was a fan favorite.

It’s going to be interesting to see which actors from the series get tapped in the coming years, and what roles they get chosen for. Hopefully, they’ll find something to put Lena Headey’s talents to good use.