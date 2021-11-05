Exclusive: Harry Styles In Talks For Prince Role In Snow White Remake

By Doug Norrie | 19 seconds ago

Disney has been leaning into its live-action remakes of their most timeless story classics and adding big-name actors and actresses along the way. That is set to continue going forward with these films among the biggest name brands out there. And recently, the live-action adaptation of Snow White has been making moves. Now, Giant Freakin Robot has the exclusive from our trusted and proven source that another A-lister could soon be joining the production. Harry Styles is in talks to join Snow White and if he does would join a growing, star-studded cast.

This latest news on Harry Styles also includes what part he’d be playing in the film. While Snow White isn’t exactly jam-packed with characters outside of the seven dwarves, there are a few key roles in the story. It looks like Disney wants him in the role of The Prince, the titular character’s love interest. From a popularity and age standpoint, adding Harry Styles in this role makes a lot of sense, having him take a central part in the tale about the fairest one of them all. He is likely to play a major part in the overall plot as well, something that wasn’t as big a thing in the original Snow White.

If Harry Styles did end up joining the Snow White live-action adaptation, he’d be there with some other big names who’ve already been confirmed in the lead roles. Rachel Zegler will take on the role of Snow White, and her star is on a meteoric rise right now. She is the lead in Steven Speilberg’s West Side Story remake which is due out later this year and also has a part in Shazam! Fury of the Gods as well. Additionally, where Snow White is concerned, it was just announced this week that Gal Gadot had signed on as well. She’ll be taking something of a pivot, playing the mirror-loving Evil Witch in the movie.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles is making a major move from the singing stage to the big screen in a pretty epic fashion. First gaining fame in the pop group One Direction, the actor-singer made his big-budget debut in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk back in 2017. Plus, the showstopping news for him recently is that he’s joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Apparently, he’s signed a five-movie deal with the studio that will have him playing Eros/Starfox, the brother of Thanos. There is word that he first appears on-screen in the post-credits scene for Eternals which releases today. While it isn’t known exactly how he fits into the MCU’s future plans, there is a good chance we will soon see quite a bit of him in this world.

Harry Styles basically going from almost no acting at all to a major, key cog in multiple massive productions is no small feat. But there’s no doubt Styles is talented and incredibly sought after because of his appeal to a certain demographic of viewers. That intersection should have him on the big screen in major roles for the foreseeable future. And this next Disney adaptation will be no small production. We’ve seen the Mouse House go big with their other forays here with flicks like Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Dumbo, and more bringing in major stars. We will have more casting news on Snow White as it comes in.