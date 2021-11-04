Gal Gadot Cast As Classic Villain In Disney Remake

By Doug Norrie | 13 seconds ago

Gal Gadot has made a name for herself playing one of the truly iconic superheroes of our time, fully embodying the role of Wonder Woman over the last few years and becoming one of the most sought-after talents in Hollywood along the way. But it looks like for her next role she’s going switch things up a bit (or a lot), going in a different, much more evil direction. Deadline is reporting that Gal Gadot has signed on to take the role of the Evil Queen in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s Snow White. It’s a huge addition to the movie and a move in a very different direction for Gadot.

The addition of Gal Gadot to Snow White begins to round out the cast for the film which will, undoubtedly, be a major box office draw when it finally hits the big screen. Gadot, as the Evil Witch, will be at odds with Rachel Zegler who has been cast in the titular role. Zegler’s star is also on the meteoric rise with the lead role in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story which is set for a December 10th release. She and Gal Gadot are the only two confirmed castings in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs though it’s a pretty amazing way to kick things off.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will continue the line of Disney films putting their Princess characters into a live-action setting, princesses included. Other recent additions to this new line of productions for the Mouse House include flicks with big names attached. There was Will Smith in Aladdin, the Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton-led Dumbo, and Emma Watson’s Beauty and the Beast among others. In terms of headlining antagonistic roles, Gal Gadot will join Angelina Jolie who’s starred in two Maleficent movies to date.

The news of the Gal Gadot casting in Snow White comes in lockstep with the premiere of her next, blockbuster(ish) movie hitting screens. That is Netflix’s Red Notice which is debuting on the streamer on Friday, November 5th. In it, Gal Gadot plays a thief who comes at odds with another couple of A-listers: Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds. The highly-anticipated film has some of the biggest star power you will see and could be an especially big win for Netflix considering the name-brand recognition going in. The early trailers for the film have is as a fun, mostly lighthearted romp with the trio moving their way through a loose plot and plenty of criminal capers. It looks like a sleek flick, one you would expect from these three.

Adding Gal Gadot to any movie is a major win for the production right out of the gate. After (mostly) coming on the scene during the Fast & Furious movies playing Gisele Yashar, Gadot’s star fired into the stratosphere when she was cast as Wonder Woman in the DC Universe. First making an appearance in Batman v. Superman: The Dawn of Justice, things really took off with 2017s Wonder Woman in which she and director Patty Jenkins largely righted the floundering DC ship. The film was spectacular. She reprised the role in Wonder Woman: 1984 and is expected to come with a third, and maybe final, movie in the franchise in the next few years.