Elizabeth Olsen Under Fire For Catwoman Comments

By Apeksha Bagchi | 9 seconds ago

Of late, a new trend has emerged where decades-old comments by celebrities resurface and create chaotic drama for the individual. And what is the end result when you add the iconic Marvel and DC fans’ rivalry to this fiery mix? Something like what is currently happening to Marvel star Elizabeth Olsen, who is attracting major ire from DC fans for her comments regarding Catwoman which were made more than ten years ago.

To date, many actresses have played the character of Catwoman a.k.a. Selina Kyle. She has been a large part of Batman’s world, first as his biggest enemy and then as his love interest. Throughout the years, we have seen actresses like Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry, Anne Hatheway, etc don the iconic Catwoman suit. But the one name that is still considered to have outshone them all is actress Michelle Pfeiffer. Even today, Pfeiffer is lauded for bringing about the best iteration of the anti-heroine. And yet when Elizabeth Olsen said the same, DC fans were not happy.

So, the problem is that Matt Reeves’ The Batman trailer was recently released and DC fans can’t have enough of the few glimpses it has of Zoe Kravitz’s performance as Catwoman. Many are already predicting that Kravitz will soon be dethroning Pfeiffer as the best Catwoman ever. In this ongoing debate surfaced an almost decade-old interview Elizabeth Olsen did with Elle. In the short video, she can be heard praising Michelle Pfeiffer’s performance as Catwoman in 1992’s Batman Returns. And according to her, Hollywood can keep bringing in different actresses to play the role, but Pfeiffer will remain the best Catwoman according to her.

Everyone pls just listen to Elizabeth Olsen, Michelle Pfeiffer is the only CATWOMAN 👇 pic.twitter.com/IGFaujRNvL — La Pfeiffer (@La_Pfeiffer) October 17, 2021

Elizabeth Olsen’s comments concerning who is the best Catwoman are not only her personal views but were also made more than a decade ago, long before Zoe Kravitz got said role in the upcoming The Batman. But many are still connecting the same to the fact that Olsen has been accused of racism since she used the derogatory term “gypsy” to describe Wanda Maximoff earlier this year. Also, the said comment was made at a time when Olsen was years away from making her debut as Wanda in the MCU with Avengers: Age of Ultron. And yet, DC fans are treating it as Marvel’s official statement.

Check out some of the comments people are making about Elizabeth Olsen below. Important Disclaimer: these tweets do contain offensive language.

Why the marvel lady speaking ? https://t.co/3BpGgWXPad — ❌Spector✖ 🦊 (@S_ForceSpector) October 18, 2021

So she hates niggers is what she’s saying 🥴 https://t.co/KQvbjETmR5 — T (@siriuslytani) October 19, 2021

If she’s the only one why is she the most inaccurate one? https://t.co/RdjRsx5MAL — stan (@snyderverse13) October 18, 2021

A lot of the tweets mentioned that users didn’t feel Elizabeth Olsen had a right to speak on the matter of Catwoman.

she isn't even in the dceu why does her opinion matter 😭 https://t.co/6dD7EYln4F — 🎃 spooky n*kki 🎃 (@glassbitchalbum) October 18, 2021

Olsen is NOT about to make me hate Pfeiffer. Just shut up for ONCE https://t.co/xa4Cm5LBDM — Ian has birdseye brainrot (derogatory) (@616IanWho) October 19, 2021

Aside from getting caught up in MCU vs DC drama because of her Catwoman comments, Elizabeth Olsen is pretty busy with her hectic schedule. She was last seen as Marvel’s Wanda Maximoff in Disney+’s WandaVision. The series saw her character process the immense grief of losing her brother, Pietro Maximoff, then love of her life, Vision, who was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, and embrace her potential as the Scarlet Witch after defeating Kathryn Hahn’s Agatha Harkness.

Elizabeth Olsen will be next seen in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, though it is yet to be confirmed whether she will be helping Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange or adding to the multiversal chaos in the search of her sons, Tommy and Billy. She is also set to appear in the upcoming HBO Max series, Love & Death, portraying the real-life character of Candy Montomgemry who murdered her friend Betty Gore in 1980.