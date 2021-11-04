Dwayne Johnson Reveals Hobbs & Shaw 2 Is Nothing Like Fast & Furious

By Carolyn Jenkins | 9 seconds ago

After F9’s premiere at the theater, it was only a matter of time before the Hobbs & Shaw sequel would be addressed. In a recent interview with Sirius XM, Dwayne Johnson discussed what is next in store for the iconic characters. For Hobbs & Shaw 2, Johnson has an idea about going in an entirely new direction. Naturally, the wrestler did not want to give too much away. But Johnson wanted the sequel to be different. He pitched his idea for the story, which still remains under wraps. However, he said that his plan was for the new movie to be the “antithesis” of the previous film.

In this case, I wanted to and still want to do the quintessential Hobbs movie that, again without giving it away, that you watch a man walk off into the sunset… I said, ‘We have an opportunity here to go against the grain and let’s disrupt things a little bit and let’s create a movie within the Fast & Furious world that is unexpected. Dwayne Johnson

The franchise king, Dwayne Johnson, is known in other circles as The Rock. He grew famous in the wrestling ring before he broke into acting. One of his first roles was playing The Scorpion King in The Mummy Returns. Now he is more recognizable than he ever was with films such as Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and his new film Red Notice. But one of his most lucrative films is being a part of the Fast & the Furious franchise. The car racing franchise originally starred Paul Walker and Vin Diesel in a story that was highly reminiscent of the early 90’s flick Point Break. Instead of surfers, the characters were racing cars. The franchise struggled with what it wanted to be at first, concerned more with car racing than the quintessential Family. But once Fast and Furious 4 premiered, they were off to the races, for lack of a better term.

Dwayne Johnson first appeared in Fast Five as Hobbs and has been a recurring character ever since. The franchise becomes more and more ridiculous as time goes on, to the delight of fans. This culminated in the spin-off film Hobbs & Shaw. Shaw is portrayed by Jason Statham who was originally a villain in the eyes of many. Another action film aficionado, Statham became famous for his Guy Ritchie films as well as The Transporter and Crank. Statham’s character Shaw first appears in Fast & Furious 6 as a cameo. But Shaw truly makes his first appearance in Furious 7. He was responsible for the death of fan favorite Han, though was revealed later to be a double agent.

Hobbs & Shaw was the subsequent spin-off that veered far away from the Fast and Furious franchise. Hobbs and Shaw are the epitome of reluctant partners. They have personalities that grate against each other until they admit that they have to work together. Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs makes this even more difficult when he romances Shaw’s sister in the film. Hobbs & Shaw is different from its predecessor as they fight essentially a cybernetic Superman who has control over all media. But this is the joy of the films.

Dwayne Johnson promises the new movie to be different and audiences are ready and willing. While Hobbs & Shaw may not have done as well critically, that is not the point of these films. If Hobbs & Shaw veered into unfamiliar territory, Hobbs & Shaw 2 is promising to be a film no one is likely to forget.