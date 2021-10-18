Dwayne Johnson Faces Extreme Fan Reactions After Superman Threats

By Michileen Martin | 9 seconds ago

He may not get in the wrestling ring as much as he used to, but that doesn’t mean Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has lost his knack for talking smack. He proved as much this past weekend when he tweeted his titular anti-hero in the upcoming Black Adam could be the one to put Superman in a second early grave.

The threat came in response to film critic Fico Cangiano, who tweeted his approval of the short scene previewed this past weekend at DC FanDome along with screenshots from the clip. Tagging Dwayne Johnson, he added that Superman seemed like the only one who could possibly stand against Black Adam. Johnson responded, arguing that while Black Adam and Superman share similar powers, only one of them had the willingness to kill. You can see the tweet below.

Fico, thank you my friend.

Remember, Superman’s greatest weakness isn’t kryptonite, it’s magic.

Black Adam’s greatest superpower is magic.

They both fly at light speed.

They both are unstoppable forces.

But only one will kill the other.

And we know who that is. #BlackAdam https://t.co/nCPUCItqQK — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 17, 2021

While not everyone was happy with Dwayne Johnson’s tweet, he certainly has his supporters. Some seem loyal to Johnson himself — not caring all that much about who would beat who — while others put their money on Black Adam based on the source material.

Superman isn’t weak to magic, he’s just more vulnerable to it.



That being said, ‘The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change’



Make no mistake, Black Adam punched the jaw off The Spectre, who is one of DC’s most powerful beings.



He ain’t joking… — MattCalloway (@MattCalloway62) October 17, 2021

Yea well when superman smells what black Adam is cooking he’ll hightail it out of there!! — Parker Ross (@ParkerR69258667) October 17, 2021

Star power only goes so far when you’re talking about comic book fans, though. Plenty of fans were there to let Dwayne Johnson know that while they liked the guy, they didn’t think Black Adam stood a chance against the Man of Steel. Of those picking a side, most seemed to be siding with Superman.

The rock is drinking too much Teremana tequila if he thinks black Adam > Superman ….. 🤦‍♂️ — David Bousquet (@Djbousquet) October 17, 2021

Hey, Dwayne big fan but Superman have heat vision which you don't #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/ai2MACzE80 — ASH-WIN (@ASHWIN00469706) October 17, 2021

Wrong, bro. His greatest physical weakness is kryptonite. And his greatest overall weakness is compassion. But it is also his greatest strength.



He has friends worth fighting for.

You do not.



That’s why you won’t win. — Valentine's Victim (@SeguinJulian) October 17, 2021

He'll beat you man look at him #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/9nH06IV2sw — Rami Imad (@ramiimad8) October 17, 2021

One of the points Dwayne Johnson makes in his tweet is that Black Adam doesn’t share all of Superman’s moral concerns. He suggests that since Black Adam is more than willing to kill, he’ll let loose in a way that Superman never has. A number of fans pointed out that while that might be true in the comics, the Superman of the DCEU has so far proven to be a different animal altogether.

Hey Rock I guess you’re forgetting when superman killed Zod… — kk (@smokeone007) October 17, 2021

Live footage of Kal after he breaks Black Adam’s neck. 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/REglDx6hxd — MC Williams (@SirSupes_LTO) October 17, 2021

Quiet a few fans challenged Dwayne Johnson’s claim that magic, rather than kryptonite, is Superman’s greatest weakness. While Superman is vulnerable to magic like anyone else, they argued, it doesn’t cripple or kill him like kryptonite does. And they have a point.

Dear and beloved The Rock, just a note: Superman has no weakness for magic, but vulnerability to it. Means he's susceptible to magical attacks, but he's not powerless like he is with Kryptonite :3 pic.twitter.com/J2CQ0N8rlR — Último filho de Krypton (@ultimo_filho) October 17, 2021

Weakness is different from vulnerability my lovable stone! Kryptonite incapacitates him, magic hurts him.. I'm willing to admit anything you say if you can bring Henry Cavill back and eventually fight him and then alongside him against Darkseid#BlackAdam #RestoreTheSnyderVerse — Damn Patrol (@In2TheDCverse) October 17, 2021

Others are more interested in seeing Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam taking on opponents other than Superman. Understandably, quiet a few fans want to see Adam lock horns with Zachary Levi’s Shazam, particularly since the two are rivals in the comics. And at least one fan who thinks most people aren’t “ready” for the conversation thinks it should be Wonder Woman who takes down the ancient warrior from Kahndaq.

Honestly, when it come to magic and attitude, #WonderWoman is the one to take out Black Adam. She’s done it already in the comic books! But I don’t think you guys are ready to have that conversation yet. 💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/UfvIAVDvK4 — Isaac (@IsaacGDiaz2) October 17, 2021

But the truth is it seems like, of the most recent respondents, most don’t care who wins the fight or who they think would win the fight. Instead, most of the twitter users responding are using Dwayne Johnson’s post as an opportunity to promote their campaign to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse. Rather than being sated by Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the director’s fans have only been more emboldened, and a bunch of them seem to want to recruit the Rock into the fold.

Help Us #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and we will be with you 100%#BlackAdam was made to fit in the SnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/Wa8uEdlydC — TIME TO GAME (@HOUSEOFEL38) October 17, 2021

@TheRock Your fan since you started wrestling. Was waiting for #BlackAdam for years it was in development. Now that it is happening, not that excited as it is not the part of DCEU we like. I will skip this movie if it is not part of the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse Just Bring It. — Content Hole (@IamContentHole) October 18, 2021

Dwyane i love you bro but theres only one way to know iy for sûre talk to warner brothers guys and ask them to #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and then we'll see we all know you have the Magic to do that lol — Captain Ⓜ️orpheus ©️⭐🇨🇵 (@cyril444om) October 18, 2021

Short of bringing back the SnyderVerse, a lot of fans want to make sure that if Dwayne Johnson’s character ever does lock horns with Superman on the big screen, it’s Henry Cavill he’s facing.

Cant wait to see Black Adam. But how can the "Hierarchy of power change" if The Rocks Black Adam doesn't get to challenge Henry Cavlls Superman for the top spot? pic.twitter.com/IbsjHqFTJt — Chris francis (@Chrisfr2021) October 17, 2021

Please bring Henry Cavill back! pic.twitter.com/D7vtIFTUPE — UXAS (@KaifH0078) October 17, 2021

Sir Rock

Please bring Henry Cavill ur bro back for ur movie

We wanna se this fight #BlackAdam v #Superman pic.twitter.com/XRBGS9i373 — MuHαммαD $αℓмαη ([email protected])🐇 (@EngrMSSQ) October 17, 2021

Regardless of who he fights in the film, the status of fictional universes, or the future employment of Henry Cavill, Black Adam is scheduled for release July 29, 2022.