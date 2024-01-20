We Don’t Need Star Trek 4 Anymore

In its own way, Star Trek has already become much more confusing than Marvel when it comes to crunchy questions like which series a new fan should start watching first. Can you imagine explaining to a would-be fan that Star Trek 4 is a prequel of The Original Series, but everyone is now older than those actors were and this movie has nothing at all to do with the other films or TV shows?

If Paramount wants to bring new fans in yet again, the time has come to streamline this firehose of content, and that starts by putting Star Trek 4 out of its misery and finally canceling it.