Doctor Who Breaks Major Record, Franchise Revived?

While viewership numbers on catch-up platforms still need to be accounted for, the figure is the highest for Doctor Who since the 2019 New Year Special, “Resolution.” Since streaming services and on-demand viewing have become integral parts of the viewing experience, the catch-up numbers are expected to add significantly to the overall viewership total.

The impressive figure not only reaffirms the enduring popularity of Doctor Who but also marks a triumphant return for Tennant and Tate, who reprised their roles as the Tenth Doctor and Donna Noble. The chemistry between the actors, coupled with the engaging storyline of “The Star Beast,” has resonated with dedicated fans and newcomers to the series.