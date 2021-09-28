Diego Luna Reveals Familiar Star Wars Faces Appearing In Andor Series

By Michileen Martin | 5 seconds ago

Any Star Wars fan who’s been paying attention in the last couple of years already knows Diego Luna will be reprising the role of Cassian Andor in the upcoming Disney+ series Andor. But what those same fans may not known until now is that Luna has confirmed other Star Wars alums will be making appearances in the series.

On Monday, Deadline posted an interview with Diego Luna in which the Andor star and executive producer jokes that he can be more open about Andor since — if you’ve seen Rogue One — you already know his hero’s story ends. But regardless of the joke, Luna is teasingly coy when he says about the series that, “You’ll definitely see familiar faces.” The actor doesn’t give any specifics about which familiar faces we can expect to see, but there are at least two we know of so far, and at least one other character we’ve heard whispers about.

One of the Star Wars alums we know for a fact will be joining Diego Luna in Andor is Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera. Stellan Skarsgård spilled the beans about Whitaker’s appearance in June, when he talked about filming what he called “juicy scenes” with the actor during an interview on Swedish radio.

Another Rogue One alum joining Diego Luna will be Genevieve O’Reilly as Mon Mothma — one of the leaders of the Rebel Alliance. The role was originated by Caroline Blakiston in 1983’s Return of the Jedi but O’Reilly took up the role for Rogue One. She also voiced the character for Star Wars Rebels and the stop motion animation miniseries Star Wars: Go Rogue.

One surprising and disappointing piece of news came in January when Alan Tudyk — who voices the reprogrammed Imperial droid K-2SO in Rogue One — told Collider he would not be joining Diego Luna in Andor‘s first season. He did clarify, however, that if the Disney+ series lasts beyond the Season 1, that he fully expects to appear sometime after the first 12 episodes. Tudyk’s droid was a fan-favorite of Rogue One audiences so his absence is a surprise. However, in a roundabout way — assuming Tudyk is telling the truth, of course and not fibbing just to avoid spoilers — no K-2SO could be incredibly good news in terms of some of the other rumors making the rounds about Andor.

When we meet Andor and K-2SO in Rogue One, they appear to have been traveling together for a while. So, if Diego Luna isn’t going to meet the droid in Season 1, that means Andor must be set quite a while before the events of Rogue One. That opens the door for certain characters to make appearances in Andor, including a character that will soon be appearing in his own Disney+ series.

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced that Ewan McGregor would be showing up on Andor as the Jedi Master in hiding, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Considering Kenobi makes a home on Tattooine after the prequels to keep an eye on the young Luke Skywalker, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that he would make contact with the Rebel Alliance before the events of the original trilogy. Nor would it be out of character — considering everything he already kept from Luke, including his parentage — for him to keep that encounter to himself.