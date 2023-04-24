Denzel Washington Is Back In The Equalizer 3 Awesome First Look

The first look at Denzel Washington in The Equalizer 3 has been released.

By Sean Thiessen |

Denzel Washington is back to even the odds. Last April, Variety reported Sony Pictures’ announcement that Denzel Washington would return for The Equalizer 3, and now the actor is showing out in the new poster for the film, due this September. Washington reprises his role as vigilante enforcer Robert McCall alongside co-stars Dakota Fanning and The Office alum David Denman.

Justice knows no borders. NEW Poster for #TheEqualizer3 – coming to Regal September 1.



New Trailer Tomorrow. ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/055uYdIi7b — Regal (@RegalMovies) April 24, 2023

This tweet from Regal Cinemas gives a fresh look at the film with the announcement that a trailer is not far behind. The moody new poster shows Denzel Washington front and center, with a poetic comment on justice shining in his reflection. Washington sits among landmarks of southern Italy, where The Equalizer 3 ran into trouble during production.

While the film was shooting, set caterers on the production were busted by the Italian police force for possessing large quantities of cocaine. It seems the movie has successfully navigated the debacle and remained on target for its September release.

Antoine Fuqua, the director of the first two Equalizer films, returns to helm the final chapter of the trilogy. Fuqua voiced his desire to keep the Denzel Washington franchise going around the time of the second film’s release, hinting that The Equalizer 3 would be set internationally.

Fuqua has made a name for himself over the years, directing Will Smith in the Apple TV+ film Emancipation and executive producing Jeremy Renner’s Mayor of Kingstown. The Equalizer 3 is set to be the prolific filmmaker’s next release.

The Equalizer

The Denzel Washington films are a reimagining of The Equalizer, a 1980s crime thriller television series that held the same premise: a seemingly ordinary person with a secret set of skills levels the playing field by fighting against crime and corruption on behalf of marginalized and threatened people.

The trilogy featuring Denzel Washington began in 2014, with a follow-up released in 2018. The films run in parallel to another reboot of the original series starring Queen Latifah. She plays Robyn McCall, executing on the same premise in the CBS serial drama.

In 2014, The Equalizer was a box office hit. Propelled by the star power of Denzel Washington, the film grossed over $190 million internationally against a production budget of $55 million. Its success sparked a sequel, which earned a nearly identical figure at the box office with a slightly higher production budget of $62 million. The Equalizer 3 will look to top those numbers.

Denzel Washington has been quiet in the past few years. Since 2018’s The Equalizer 2, the actor has appeared in only two releases: 2021’s The Little Things and Joel Coen’s The Tragedy of Macbeth. The Equalizer 3 is next on the actor’s docket, followed by his role in Gladiator 2.

The Equalizer 3 is Dakota Fanning’s first foray into the franchise. She was most recently seen in the Showtime original series The First Lady and will add to her 2023 credits with the crime thriller series Ripley.

Denzel Washington can do it all. From Shakespearian drama to brutal action, his diverse portfolio of work continues to grow in exciting ways. After years of waiting, fans will finally see the actor deliver the cap to one of his best roles with The Equalizer 3.