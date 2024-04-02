Demon Slayer Does One Thing That Makes It Better Than Other Shonen Anime

Popverse writer Trent Cannon explains more about how Ufotable managed to make interesting scenes by blending these art styles, “Ufotable was so clever about how they did it. The scene is shrouded in shadow and darkness, meaning that the contrast between them is far less noticeable. The points where they physically interact are quick, and the camera doesn’t linger long enough for the viewer to spot. They made sure that the CG animation worked for them without creating a jarring contrast. Ufotable’s stellar animation isn’t the only reason Demon Slayer remains one of the biggest anime franchises on the planet, but it certainly helps.

Another brilliant aspect of the show’s animation is pretty much every scene has incredible detail. You could pause the show at any point and end up with a perfect wallpaper for your phone or computer. It’s hard to say that about most other animes.