DC’s Civil War Makes More Sense Than Marvel

Captain America: Civil War isn’t a bad movie by any means, but the conflict it sets up between Iron Man and Cap is, at best, flawed and, at worst, completely asinine. The Sokovia Accords, a law approved by 117 countries, including the US, gave the United Nations complete control over when and where the Avengers were deployed. We don’t want to get political, but can you think of a single scenario where America would allow the UN to dictate when and where it uses military assets?

What Civil War essentially wants us to believe is that a largely military operation conducted by a group of American heroes put together by the government caused a little collateral damage, and based on that one instance, the USA agreed to give up control of that group. We know the MCU is fantasy, but some things are just too ridiculous to suspend disbelief over. The UN unanimously decides on stuff all the time that America either outright vetoes or just ignores.

Why would the Sokovia Accords be any different?