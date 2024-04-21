How CRISPR Could Make The Last Of Us Become Reality

Ecosystems are, after all, infamously intricate networks in which even the smallest organism plays a vital role. Predators, for example, control prey populations; plants offer oxygen and sustenance, while insects pollinate crops. Millennia of evolution honed this delicate balance, an intricacy ensuring the survival and flourishing of biodiversity. Like the horrifically evolved fungus in The Last of Us, though, awful outcomes in the natural world could result from CRISPR’s misuse despite our best intentions.

Once employed, CRISPR’s modification or elimination of specific species would and could disrupt critical relationships in nature, leading to unintended and potentially irreversible harm.