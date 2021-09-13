Clint Eastwood Gets Honored In New Look At His Upcoming Movie

By Doug Norrie | 12 seconds ago

At the plucky age of 91 years old, Clint Eastwood is about to get back into the saddle, literally and figuratively, for his next movie which is likely to represent one of the last times we will see the actor and director in a starring role on the big screen. In honor of the making of his latest movie, Warner Bros. released a small tribute video with some behind-the-scenes footage and other legends in the industry talking about what Eastwood has meant to the movie business over the last many decades.

In the two-minute video for Clint Eastwood which comes prior to the release of Cry Macho, we are treated to a look back at some of Eastwood’s career and some of the more iconic performances he’s had over the legendary run. And during it, folks like Mel Gibson and Steven Spielberg, among others, weigh in on the impact he has had over the years. It is a beautiful tribute to Clint Eastwood that also sets the stage for his next movie. Check out what they put together.

At the beginning of the feature, we see Clint Eastwood in some of his more iconic Western roles like Fistful of Dollars and The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly as it cuts away to him in the present as well. This is when we get folks remembering what he has meant to the big screen in his performances, many of which are some of the most iconic the industry has ever produced. It sets the stage for Cry Macho which is about an aging cowboy who is trying to help a family one more time before riding into the proverbial sunset.

In Cry Macho, Clint Eastwood will play Mike Milo, an aging ex-rodeo who star who is sent to Mexico to bring back the son of his former employer (played by Dwight Yoakam). This is where we catch up some with Eastwood in this feature, as he meets Eduardo Minett’s Rafo and his mother Leta played by Fernanda Urrejola. They clearly have a connection and though not a love story, it appears that Eastwood’s character cares for her.

Cry Macho is based on the novel of the same name by N. Richard Nash. Eastwood is directing and starring in the adaptation which was a project, according to the interviews featured, that he specifically sought out. Back in the late 1980s he had been close to having the movie made, but apparently, he backed out when Dirty Harry came around. Now, though the story seems like something that could almost encapsulate his career, even getting us a chance to see him on a horse for the first time in a while. In the video, this was clearly a moving moment for the cast and crew.

Clint Eastwood is set to release Cry Macho on September 17th in theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max. It could shake out to be another awards season turn for the legend who is no stranger to taking home hardware for his previous work. This one has all the hallmarks of an Eastwood classic as well