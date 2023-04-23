Citadel Star Refuses To Watch The Show Because It’s Too Violent

Citadel star Lesley Manville says she is uncomfortable with the level of violence in the show, particularly toward women.

By Chad Langen |

Lesley Manville, the Oscar-nominated actress who is set to play Dahlia Archer in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Citadel, recently revealed that she refuses to watch the show. As per Deadline, during an interview with The Guardian, the British star voiced her discomfort regarding the amount of violence portrayed in the show, especially towards women. “I can’t watch violence,” she said.

The decision not to watch Citadel is clearly a personal one for Manville, who is an advocate for women’s rights and has been vocal about the issue of on-screen violence against women in the past. “I get offended by it,” she told the Guardian. She went on to explain that being a woman is a “political position,” and it’s crucial to recognize what’s taking place.

In the Amazon Prime series, which was created by David Weil, Bryan Oh, and Josh Appelbaum, the collapse of the global spy agency Citadel results in its agents’ memories being erased, leaving a power vacuum for the Manticore crime syndicate to exploit. To reclaim their power, the agents of Citadel must regain their memories to muster the courage to combat the Manticore syndicate.

The series is described as a high-octane drama with plenty of action and suspense. However, it’s the intense violence in the show, particularly towards women, that seems to have caused concern for some folks, including Manville. Drawing a parallel between the violent content of Citadel and Games of Thrones, the actress stated, “I really don’t want to see that.”

Citadel, an Amazon Prime series

Manville’s decision not to watch Citadel is not the first time that an actor has spoken out about the issue of on-screen violence. In recent years, there has been a growing awareness of the potential harm that violent content can have on viewers, particularly young people. Some actors and filmmakers have taken a stand against the depiction of gratuitous violence, arguing that it can desensitize viewers to the real-life consequences of violence.

Despite concerns over the show’s depiction of violence, many viewers are still eagerly anticipating the upcoming series, set to premiere on April 28. Citadel was produced by the renowned duo of Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo. Along with Lesley Manville, the series stars Stanley Tucci, Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Moira Kelly, Ashleigh Cummings, and Ivo Nandi.

Lesley Manville has been working in the entertainment industry for several decades. She is a critically acclaimed performer, having received numerous accolades throughout her career. Prior to starring in Citadel, she was nominated for an Academy Award for her turn in the Paul Thomas Anderson-directed film Phantom Thread.

Manville is also known for her work on stage, having appeared in many notable productions in London’s West End, including Ghosts, Long Day’s Journey into Night, and The Visit. In addition to her successful acting career, she’s also a trained soprano and has performed in several musical productions, including Les Misérables and The Threepenny Opera. She is widely regarded as one of the most talented actresses of her generation and continues to captivate audiences with her performances.

Apart from Citadel, Lesley Manville has several other projects lined up, including the television show Moonflower Murders, and the movies Back to Black and The Critic. She’s also set to star in the miniseries Disclaimer, which is scheduled to premiere next year. With a packed slate of upcoming projects, she is sure to continue impressing audiences with her talent and versatility.