Christopher Nolan Slaps Back Against Martin Scorsese Controversial Comments

“There’s always a balance in Hollywood between established titles that can assure a return in audience and give people more of what they want, that’s always been a big part of the economics of Hollywood,” the Inception director said in a recent interview. Nolan was responding to comments made by Scorsese specifically calling on him and the Safdie brothers to hit the MCU from “all sides,” and “reinvent” cinema.

While Christopher Nolan is the only Hollywood director making “blockbusters” like Tenet and Oppenheimer that aren’t based on already established IPs, he also understands that he only has the clout to do so because his three Batman movies made almost $2.5 billion at the global box office.

“It pays for lots of other types of films to be made and distributed,” Christopher Nolan said regarding superhero cinema.