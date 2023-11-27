Batman: The Animated Series Has A Deal You Can’t Pass Up
There are very few things comics geeks can mostly agree on, but one of them is that Batman: The Animated Series is probably the best superhero cartoon ever created.
The show brought the Caped Crusader to a new generation, introduced fan-favorite character Harley Quinn, and ultimately served as the basis for those awesome Arkham games from Rocksteady Studios.
Deal On Amazon
Speaking of Arkham, here’s a deal you’d have to be as crazy as the Joker to pass up: Amazon currently has the Batman: The Complete Animated Series Blu-ray set for sale at a deep discount, and trust us when we say it belongs on every geek’s media shelf.
If you’ve been living under a rock as big as the one Killer Croc once threw at the Dark Knight, you might not know what made the original cartoon so special.
Cultural Phenomenon
In short, Batman: The Animated Series was meant to capitalize on the popularity of the 1989 Batman movie, but this highly stylized take on the world of Gotham City soon became a cultural phenomenon in its own right.
The show would go on to win multiple Daytime Emmys and a Primetime Emmy, and its success led to other shows in a shared DC Animated Universe, including Superman: The Animated Series and Justice League.
109 Episodes And Bonus Films
The arrival of the show was basically a watershed moment for both animation and superhero media in general, and the Batman: The Complete Animated Series that Amazon is selling does the show true justice.
For starters, you get all 109 episodes of the series as well as the two bonus films Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero and Batman: Mask of the Phantasm (which, honestly, is still in the running for best Batman movie ever made).
Every episode and film has also been lovingly restored to Blu-ray quality and looks better now than it ever did before.
Commentary Tracks And Documentary
Batman: The Complete Animated Series is more than just a pretty face: in addition to looking so damn good, the set allows you to get to know the show better via commentary tracks for 12 episodes, introductions to five eps from legendary producer Bruce Timm, and a whopping 25 featurettes looking at the production of the show.
The standout featurette is a long (over an hour) documentary on the making of this show, and watching how the magic was made is likely to make you feel like a kid again.
Streamers Removing Content
If you have a Max subscription, you might be wondering whether it’s worth buying Batman: The Complete Animated Series when you can just stream the episodes.
Here’s a blunt answer: Max has had ongoing controversies over removing old content or sometimes keeping new content from seeing the light of day, including Batman-related content like the Batgirl movie.
Ongoing Sales
Buying this set now helps you support physical media (always a good cause) while ensuring that you never lose access to the greatest cartoon ever made because a CEO is chasing another empty tax write-off.
Right now, Batman: The Complete Animated Series is on sale as part of Amazon’s ongoing Black Friday sale, and while it’s likely to extend through Cyber Monday, we don’t know exactly how long this deal will last.
Therefore, we recommend you hit the Buy Now option harder than Bruce Wayne hits the mentally ill instead of taking himself to therapy. By the time you’re watching classic eps like “Heart of Ice” and “Almost Got ‘Im” with a huge grin on your face, you’ll know you made the right decision.