Another Chris Pratt Movie Is Getting A Trilogy?

By Tristan Zelden | 30 seconds ago

Between the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the Jurassic World movies, Chris Pratt (Avengers: Infinity War, Endgame) knows how to get himself into movies that take off for sequel after sequel. His Amazon sci-fi flick The Tomorrow War is in talks to get a sequel (as reported by Deadline), but it might turn into a trilogy.

We Got This Covered is reporting that The Tomorrow War is getting a third installment to round out a trilogy for the sci-fi blockbuster. In this report, Chris Pratt is already in talks to return for a third outing.

Getting a third Tomorrow War is not confirmed, but it would not be too surprising that Chris Pratt fights aliens once again in this world. Director Chris McKay (The Lego Batman Movie) teased that plans could expand into more sequels or prequels. Designing the universe created something far more fleshed-out than expected, and there is a big enough of a foundation to continue building throughout other movies.

The movie that was released earlier this summer follows a world that is visited by time travelers from the year 2051. They deliver a message that in 30 years, a war will break out against an alien species in which the human race will be losing. People in the present must travel to the future to help fight the war. One of the people who decide to fight is Chris Pratt, who plays a family man and high school teacher Dan Forester.

The Tomorrow War has quite a divisive nature, with poor critic reviews and positive audience reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Our review from Giant Freakin Robot’s Drew Dietsch gave it two out of five robots as it had a strong first act then quickly fell apart. The Tomorrow War was successful enough despite some negative reactions to get itself at least one sequel if all of the discussions work out. It would bring back the core team, like its cast with Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale), Betty Gilpin (Glow), Sam Richardson (Veep), Edwin Hodge (Mayans M.C.), and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons (Whiplash). Chris McKay would return to direct with writer Zach Dean (24 Hours to Live).

Chris Pratt is quite busy outside of any and all potential sequels for The Tomorrow War. He will have some role, although most likely small, in Thor: Love and Thunder on May 6, 2022. He will reprise his role as Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Dominion on June 10. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor will star in the military drama series The Terminal List with Alexis Louder (The Tomorrow War), Christina Vidal (United We Fall), and JD Pardo (F9: The Fast Saga). Rounding off the year will be the Disney Plus special, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

For 2023 and beyond, Chris Pratt has a good bit of work lined up for himself. He will star in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He will join TV director Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad, Game of Thrones) for her feature-length Cowboy Ninja Viking. It will be written by Dan Mazeau (Wrath of the Titans) and Ryan Engle (Rampage). The actor will be joined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (We Can Be Heroes).