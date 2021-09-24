See Chris Pratt Voice Mario For The First Time

By Tristan Zelden | 13 seconds ago

At yesterday’s (September 23), Nintendo Direct, the video game company, announced its star-studded cast for the Super Mario Bros movie. Coming off the announcement, Mario himself, Chris Pratt (The Tomorrow War), went onto Instagram to deliver the character’s signature line, “It’s a me, Mario!”

The line delivery was not what Mario would actually sound like, as Chris Pratt noted. He said that they are hard at work trying to get down the voice, which might be difficult to imagine with his voice being significantly deeper than the iconic video game character. Throughout most of his work with Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Parks and Recreation, the actor typically uses his normal voice, so it should be interesting for fans to hear him do something radically different.

In the video, which has over 2 million views on Instagram, Chris Pratt tells a story about playing the classic arcade game. He did not always have a quarter to play it, so he stole it from a well. Ironically, it granted his wish to come true to play the protagonist of one of his favorite childhood games.

The cast is huge for the movie that is set to hit on December 21, 2022. The Super Mario Bros movie will star Chris Pratt as the titular character, Charlie Day (It’s Always Sunny in Philidelphia) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (Queen’s Gambit) as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele) as Toad, Seth Rogen (Long Shot) as Donkey Kong, Jack Black (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, The Next Level) as Bowser, Fred Armisen (Big Mouth) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (Invincible) as Kamek, and stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike.

Backing the A-listers like Chris Pratt will be Teen Titans Go! producers Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who will both be directing. The script will be penned by Matthew Fogel (The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part).

The Chris Pratt film will be financed by Nintendo and Universal. It will also be produced by Illumination founder and CEO Chris Meledandri and Nintendo director Shigeru Miyamoto. The film will be animated by Illumination, which has been behind the Despicable Me franchise.

The reception to the casting has not been that positive. The film has been critiqued for some of the odd pairings between actors and their characters. The biggest topic has been Chris Pratt for not being Italian and due to his political views. On the flip side, Charlie Day has been well received with plenty of Luigi, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia crossover memes. You can view the various opinions below:

chris pratt playing mario is italiaphobia and i'm tired of acting like it isn't — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) September 23, 2021

Charlie Day as LUIGI?! pic.twitter.com/H2gLr9xCWT — Tom Schalk (@TomStheVoice) September 23, 2021

I feel so bad for voice actors when it comes to casting for mainstream movies. It's like that entire section of their industry has been hijacked by A-list celebrities that are more valued by Hollywood execs for WHO they are as a celebs rather than proper merit for the actual role — Saberspark (@Saberspark) September 23, 2021

I stompa tha goomba, I vota tha Trump. Woohoo pic.twitter.com/VN6LD3RvTa — Kirk McKeand (@MckKirk) September 24, 2021

James Gandolfini should be alive to play Mario goddamnit — Cade Saenz, Waddle Dee Stan Account (@salmontrademark) September 24, 2021

Outside of announcing Chris Pratt and his co-stars as some of Nintendo’s flagship characters, the company had plenty to show off at its latest showcase. We got a deep look at Kirby and the Forgotten Land, N64 and Sega games coming to the Switch, the gameplay reveal for Bayonetta 3, and so much more.

Only time will tell how things go well for the Super Mario Bros movie. Video game movies traditionally are terrible but with Sonic the Hedgehog and Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, Hollywood adapting video games has gotten significantly better. With its release date coming at the end of 2022, hopefully, we can get a glimpse of the film to better judge it and hear Chris Pratt do a more proper voice for the Goomba stomping plumber.