See Charlie Cox In Leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home Photo

By Apeksha Bagchi | 14 seconds ago

No matter how much Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures try, they are drastically failing to put the lid back on the bubbling pot of leaks concerning Spider-Man: No Way Home’s plot. Even now, everyone connected with the upcoming film is busy denying that the film features Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective webbed slingers as well as Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil. But another major leak from the sets of the film has possibly confirmed that not only is the film going to feature three versions of Spider-Man, but that Tom Holland’s Peter Parker has Cox’s Daredevil on his team as well.

The images, which are currently riling up a storm on Twitter, were originally shared by YouTuber and podcaster John Campea. He posted the images thinking they were fake and soon deleted them. But by then, the images had been reshared, reposted, and are still circulating on Twitter. Of the said images, the first one shows Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield standing together looking at something in the distance. The trio looks injured and battle-weary as they stand clad in their respective Spidey costumes. The next image shows Charlie Cox sitting at a table with Holland, Jon Favreau’s Happy Hogan, and Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May. Check out the images below:

Apparently, New leaked photos of #SpiderManNoWayHome, Looks legit to me. pic.twitter.com/QcefcHq7qI — Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) November 9, 2021

While John Campea has established that he doesn’t think that the images are legitimate (though this tweet too has been deleted) and the images could really just be impressively photoshopped stills, they do appear to share similarities with officially released images and the trailer. For example, in the first image, the injury on Tom Holland’s face seems to match the photo released by Empire Magazine recently. As for the Charlie Cox image, the background fits the appearance of Parker’s apartment shown in the trailer.

Also, previously Holland has gushed about a big scene in Spider-Man: No Way Home where there will be four people sitting around a table and chatting about “what it’s like to be a superhero.” He assured that the identity reveal of the fourth person will definitely shock fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Given all the rumors about how Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock will be defending Holland’s Peter Parker in court and the similarities the leaked image shares with the official trailer, it does appear to carry some merit.

But again, we live in an era where the wonders of photoshop exist and this would not be the first time a fake image has become all the rage. Also, like Andrew Garfield, Charlie Cox has been busy vehemently denying any possibility of Daredevil’s return. During his recent appearance on SiriusXM (via The Hollywood Reporter), Cox shared that he thinks that the chances of Marvel planning Daredevil’s return are slim and if it indeed ends up happening, it’s possible that the studio will opt to reboot the character and pick someone else to play the part other than Cox. Thus, while we would advise MCU fans to take these images with a grain of salt, here is to fervently hoping that they are actually authentic and we will be meeting Daredevil this December.