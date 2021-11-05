Charlie Cox Reveals Daredevil Season 4 Storylines

By Erika Hanson | 17 seconds ago

When the Marvel Studios was in the process of creating their comic book empire in 2015, Netflix was also attempting to get a piece of the superhero action. The release of Daredevil was a pleasant surprise to viewers and it was quickly a hit. But after a strong three-season run, the series was cancelled and the world was left with frustration and speculation over what might have been in store for actor Charlie Cox had Daredevil Season 4 taken place. In a recent appearance at MCM London with his Daredevil counterpart, Deborah Ann Woll, Charlie Cox discussed some details about what would have been in store for the blind vigilante had the series continued.

When discussing what may have been in store for Daredevil Season 4, Charlie Cox turned to the notion that the world would have most likely gotten to see the rise of Bullseye, played by Wilson Bethel. The last season of Daredevil introduced Bethel, playing Benjamin Poindexter. The arc of Poindexter as a tortured FBI agent started the comic character’s story arc into descent, but fans never got to officially see the character’s full heel-turn in season 3.

Bullseye, who was first brought to live-action by Collin Farrel in the 2003 Daredevil film from 20th Century Fox, is noted for being a brutal nemesis of the red-suited Man Without Fear. Although he doesn’t actually possess any super powers, the maniacal villain is ultra-accurate with his ability to use objects as lethal projectiles. He also has earned himself a spot among the ranks of Marvel’s most sinister antagonists with his psychotic and sadistic manners.

There has been no press from Disney on whether or not the studio will bring back Charlie Cox, or even produce Daredevil Season 4. However, fans have been speculating and hoping to see the MCU bring back the beloved characters from Netflix’s adaptation of the series. Cox himself has even expressed his desire over the past few years to once again become the Man Without Fear. During an appearance on Sirius XM’s Pop Culture Spotlight podcast, the actor revealed how he might react if Disney does bring Daredevil to the big screen with another actor, , stating, “I would go down into my basement, I would find my Daredevil mask [and then] hunt them down. I’d make them fight me for it.”

So as Netflix’s Daredevil has joined the void of scrapped Marvel TV shows, the likelihood that Disney will release any sort of Daredevil Season 4 amongst the myriad of shows the studio has planned is highly unlikely anytime soon. But that doesn’t mean Disney can’t bring back Charlie Cox as Daredevil in some other form. In fact, there has been a flurry of speculations that Cox might appear in the upcoming Spiderman: No Way Home. Whether or not we do get to see Matt Murdock’s return anytime soon, one thing is certain: with the rising popularity and expansion into new storylines in the MCU, we’ll see the Man Without Fear again eventually.