The Ultra-Violent Found Footage Horror On Streaming That Predates The Blair Witch Project

Released in 1980, Cannibal Holocaust is infamous for being just as violent and disturbing as the title would suggest. It follows an anthropologist accompanying a rescue crew who are looking to find out what happened to a documentary team that was last seen on an island known to be inhabited by cannibals.

They eventually encounter the native tribe that last saw the documentary team and the tribe still has the film reels that the team was using to record everything. The rescue crew retrieves the reels and the audience is given a first person look at what became of the team.