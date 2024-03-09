Canceled Fan-Favorite Series Dead After Trying For New Home

Jenkins took to Instagram to express his gratitude to Our Flag Means Death’s dedicated fan base and to confirm that efforts to find an alternative platform for the series had been unsuccessful. Despite a spirited campaign by fans to save the show, Jenkins revealed that there were no takers among potential networks or streaming services.

“I can officially confirm that we’ve reached the end of the road. At least as far as this sweet show is concerned,” Jenkins wrote of Our Flag Means Death’s official cancelation. “After many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc it seems there is no alternate home for our crew.”