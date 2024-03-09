Big Bang Theory Fans Up In Arms Over Young Sheldon Changing Continuity

In any case, there’s no please everyone and there are going to be fans who are happy about The Big Bang Theory retcon and fans who are going to be upset with Young Sheldon for messing with canon. One TikTok user voiced how a lot of fans were feeling, saying, “It just seems like the writers didn’t have the guts to actually go through with what Sheldon thought he saw,” and, “So it kinda diminishes the importance of that talk he has with Penny in The Big Bang Theory.” In the end, it’s probably not a make-or-break moment in the show for most people, and plenty will continue to watch the series to the end.