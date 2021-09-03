Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal Are Teaming Up In A Long-Awaited Sequel

By Charlene Badasie | 12 mins ago

After years of rumors, Ben Affleck’s 2016 sleeper hit The Accountant is getting a sequel. In an interview with Cinema Blend, director Gavin O’Connor confirmed that he’s closed a deal to develop a sequel that also stars Anna Kendrick and Jon Bernthal.

O’Connor told the publication that he always wanted to tell Chris Wolff’s story as a trilogy. But this time the focus would lean towards the relationship between Chris and his long-lost brother, played by Jon Bernthal. Interestingly, the sequel has been prioritized over a follow-up to The Way Back – a basketball drama that also stars Ben Affleck.

“There will not be a Way Back sequel, but we are doing an Accountant sequel. We literally just closed that deal. We’re doing The Accountant again. I’ve always wanted to do three because the second one’s going to be more with… we’re going to integrate his brother into the story. So there’ll be more screen time for Bernthal in the second one.”

The director also revealed his plans for the third movie in The Accountant series, describing the premise as “Rain Man on steroids.” The story will center on the brothers (Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal) who are essentially an odd couple and will play out like a “buddy picture.”

News about the upcoming sequel to The Accountant is exciting for fans. But the project is still in the brainstorming phase of development and it’s unclear when the movie will hit the big screen. Moreover, previous attempts at creating some sort of follow-up have been a bit of a rollercoaster over the years.

In 2020 Ben Affleck spoke positively about the film’s chances of a sequel, saying that if the opportunity to play Christian Wolff again arose, he’d happily dive back in. But at the time he said that a few other ideas were also being considered. One of them was to create a television series based on the character. However, nothing came of it and the entire project was shelved until now.

Directed by Gavin O’Connor from a script by Bill Dubuque, The Accountant was a box office success earning $155 million worldwide. The movie was also praised for its thrilling fight scenes and Ben Affleck’s commitment to the role. The film also featured a stellar cast showcasing the talents of Anna Kendrick, J. K. Simmons, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Jeffrey Tambor, and John Lithgow.

The story follows Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck), an autistic certified public accountant who makes his living uncooking the books of criminal and terrorist organizations around the world that are experiencing internal embezzlement. But things take a strange twist when Wolff stumbles upon something from his past.

Meanwhile, fans can catch Ben Affleck reprise his role as Batman in The Flash, where his character will be a very substantial part of the emotional impact of the movie. The film is said to be loosely based on Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert’s 2011 DC Comics crossover event Flashpoint. The story will follow Barry Allen as he travels back in time to prevent the death of his mother, which brings unintentional consequences to his timeline.

Joining Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck in the cast are Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdú as Nora Allen, and Sasha Calle as Supergirl. The Flash is directed by Andy Muschietti from a screenplay by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey). The movie is currently scheduled for release in theaters on November 4, 2022.