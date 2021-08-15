American Horror Story Getting Two Spin-Offs

By Tristan Zelden | 1 second ago

Six-time Emmy winner Ryan Murphy is expanding his American Story franchise, best known for American Horror Story, with two new spin-offs. American Sports Story and American Love Story are in development, as revealed by FX this past Friday (August 13).

The original of the universe was American Horror Story and since has expanded. The first of the newly announced expansions, Sports Story, will be written by Stu Zicherman (The Americans) as the show follows Aaron Hernandez, an American football player with multiple run-ins with the law, such as the murder of Odin Lloyd. It will be seen through multiple perspectives. Meanwhile, Love Story will follow John F. Kennedy and Carolyn Bessette’s relationship and inevitable deaths from a plane crash.

Both of the spin-offs will be produced by 20th Television and FX Productions. The creator will executive produce with Brad Falchuk, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson. Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, Linda Pizutti Henry, and Ira Napoliello will executive produce Sports Story. Sports Story and Love Story join the growing franchise with American Horror Story, American Horror Stories, and American Crime Story.

American Crime Story season three will hit September 7. It will follow the relationship and inevitable aftermath of former President Bill Clinton and his affair with Monica Lewinsky. Clive Owen (Children of Men) plays the president, Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart) as his mistress, and Edie Falco (The Sopranos) as Hilary Clinton. It will also feature Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story), Taran Killam (12 Years a Slave), and Margo Martindale (The Americans).

The first season of the American Horror Story spin-off that went into true crime followed the O.J. Simpson murder trial, and the follow-up in the anthology crime-drama was on the 1997 assassination of legendary fashion designer Gianni Versace. The fourth season is in development and will be about the Manhattan disco created by Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager that was the best spot for drug-filled parties in the 1970s in New York until the two founders were convicted of tax fraud.

Ryan Murphy has produced major hits throughout his career. Before American Horror Story and the following spinoff series, he has produced Nip/Tuck, Glee, and Scream Queens. American Horror Story has spanned across different genres of horror since its 2011 debut. Since then, fans have experienced stories about ghosts, witches, vampires, and serial killers. Throughout that history, it has been a heavy hitter in achieving accolades. It currently has 16 Emmy awards and many more nominations on top of that. Surely it will be nominated or win more awards as it is currently renewed to run to season 13. That does not account for the awards its spin-offs like American Crime Story has won.

American Horror Stories will wrap its first season on August 19 and is aiming for a second outing in 2022. American Horror Story season 10 debuts on August 25 as it will follow a writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter who move to a beach town for the winter. Inevitably, weird things begin to happen as they meet the locals.