The 1970s Counterculture Classic Perfectly Encapsulates The Sound Of A Decade, Stream Right Now

Together with his friends, Chalky Dave and Spider, he spends his days riding a scooter, doing drugs, and, of course, clashing with the Rockers. Quadrophenia’s main star is Phil Daniels as Jimmy, who delivers fantastic antics that perfectly capture his frustration and desire for something more to life.

In addition to Daniels, this iconic ‘70s rebel drama is full of recognizable faces, including Sting as Ace Face, whom I would describe as flamboyant for lack of better words. Furthermore, Leslie Ash portrays Steph, Jimmy’s love interest, while Philip Davis and Mark Wingett complete the circle of Jimmy’s close friends.