Tricia Helfer

Well folks, Tricia Helfer is at it again. The Battlestar Galactica alum has taken to her Instagram to show off yet another smoking look of her in a bikini and this time she’s invited her friends. Celebrating America’s birthday, the caption lets followers in on exactly what Helfer was up to on the Fourth of July with plenty of games, drinks, and laughs filling the afternoon.

In the image, Tricia Helfer strikes a pose in a wading pool where she’s surrounded by four of her friends. In yellow, black, and red bikinis, the gals are having the time of their lives – catching rays and enjoying a drink or two.

With smiles on their faces, it looks like it was a very successful holiday for the entire crew.

Teaming up with her fellow Battlestar Galactica actress and The Mandalorian star, Katee Sackhoff, Helfer founded the charity website Acting Outlaws, which has seen the women posing nude several times all in the name of charity.

We’ve already caught on to how much the actress loves the summer as well as her appreciation of sporting events like the Kentucky Derby and even her zest for kicking back to relax in her hot tub.

Along with her daily activities, Tricia Helfer has also used her platform as a place to garner interest and spread information about causes close to her heart.

Tricia Helfer in Lucifer

Without one specific recipient in mind, the money made from their risque photos has been able to cover a wide array of charities, lending as much help as they can to humans around the world.

Tricia Helfer’s Current Projects

Although her name may be synonymous with her run on Battlestar Galactica as the seductive Cylon known as Number Six, Tricia Helfer is still making a career for herself in the entertainment industry.

Most recently, she appeared alongside Alison Brie in the dark comedy film, Spin Me Round. Next up, Helfer will be returning to the world of sci-fi in Occupation Rainfall: Chapter 2.

The sequel to the 2020 film, Occupation: Rainfall, the Luke Sparke-helmed feature will pick up following the events of the first film during which humans were fighting for their lives, land, and freedoms from a host of intruding and combative aliens.

Along with Tricia Helfer, the sequel also stars the likes of Harry Potter actor Jason Isaacs, Machete’s Danny Trejo, Sleepy Hollow star Casper Van Dien, Entourage’s Jeremy Piven, and The Flash’s Liam McIntyre.

As of right now, no release window for Occupation Rainfall: Chapter 2 has been announced and Tricia Helfer hasn’t come forward with any other projects that she may be involved in over the next few years.

What we do know is that Helfer is living her best life and encouraging her friends to do the same. Check out the photo and bask in the sun alongside the Battlestar Galactica actress and her closest pals.