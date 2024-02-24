Popeyes Brings Back Fan-Favorite Items, Grab Them Before They’re Gone

While the Flounder Fish Sandwich is what promotions are focused on, the limited-time menu also comes with a few options for adding fried shrimp options. In addition to the Shrimp Tackle Box Combo, which comes with eight pieces of butterfly shrimp, a biscuit, a drink, and an additional side, diners can order the Popcorn Shrimp Combo which substitutes the butterfly shrimp for a quarter pound of popcorn shrimp. For those who want to try the shrimp while still getting Popeye’s signature chicken, there’s also the Surf & Turf Combo which comes with four butterfly shrimp and two chicken tenders.