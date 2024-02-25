Pirates Make WWE Change Course At Sea

During the press event held today, Logan Paul found a good time to talk a little trash to Kevin Owens. After asking Owens what’s wrong and telling him he looks a little dehydrated, Paul offered him a Prime to rehydrate a little.

Evidently, Kevin Owens doesn’t like Prime, so he slapped the bottle out of Paul’s hands and pushed him, starting a little physical spat between the two. Randy Orton and Triple H stepped in once the boys got heated to diffuse the situation.