Paris Hilton Names Her Baby Exactly What You’d Expect

She stated that she has been in the spotlight long enough and that keeping her daughter’s birth private was important to her for private reasons. Season 2 of Paris In Love is scheduled to premiere on November 30 on Peacock. Paris Hilton, the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton—the founder of Hilton Hotels—first attracted tabloid attention in the late 1990s when she became a prominent figure in NYC’s social scene and ventured into modeling at age 19.

After her rise to fame, Paris Hilton starred in the reality television series The Simple Life with her friend Nicole Richie, in which the two struggled to do low-paying jobs such as cleaning rooms, farm work, serving meals in fast-food restaurants, and working as camp counselors.