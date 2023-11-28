Paris Hilton Names Her Baby Exactly What You’d Expect
What’s with celebrities and the strange names they give to their children? Like North West? Couldn’t Kim and Kanye name their daughter something that isn’t used to point direction? Well, when it comes to celebrities, it’s often a mixture of a desire for uniqueness, branding, creative expression, a desire for media attention, and borderline weirdness. In the latest news, media personality/DJ Paris Hilton had named her daughter London. Completely unsurprising.
London Is Born
According to The Daily Beast, Paris Hilton shared the news on social media last Thursday as she and her family celebrated Thanksgiving. Namely, the media star posted a photo that showed a light-pink baby outfit with the name “London,” with the caption reading, “Thankful for my baby girl.” She further demystified the new arrival, including the video in which she and her husband, Carter Reum, chant “big brother” to their baby son Phoenix.
Paris Hiltons Motherhood Journey
London was welcomed via surrogate, which was confirmed by Hilton’s representatives and the star herself, as she has been quite open about her journey to motherhood through freezing eggs and surrogacy. As for the baby’s name, Paris Hilton shared on her podcast that the baby was named after her favorite city, revealing that she always wanted to name her daughter London. According to her, she picked that particular name for her baby girl probably over ten years ago.
Celebs Show Up To Congragulate The Growing Family
The announcement over social media was flooded with nearly 10,000 comments by everyone everywhere, including celebrities like Kris Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Olivia Culpo, Kimora Lee Simmons, and many others. In truth, the announcement garnered thousands of congratulatory replies across Paris Hilton’s social media, including both Instagram and TikTok. The news about new family members came less than a year after Paris and Carter welcomed Phoenix Barron into the family.
Pheonix
Phoenix was also born via surrogate back in January this year, and Paris Hilton posted a series of photos and videos of her baby boy as they spent Thanksgiving surrounded by their loved ones, followed by more Instagram Stories of them dancing and playing together. Fans will get a closer look at Hilton’s young and growing family in Season 2 of Paris in Love, which is also more likely to shed some light on Paris’ decision to keep her daughter’s birth under tighter wraps and far away from public eyes and ears.
Paris In Love Season 2
She stated that she has been in the spotlight long enough and that keeping her daughter’s birth private was important to her for private reasons. Season 2 of Paris In Love is scheduled to premiere on November 30 on Peacock. Paris Hilton, the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton—the founder of Hilton Hotels—first attracted tabloid attention in the late 1990s when she became a prominent figure in NYC’s social scene and ventured into modeling at age 19.
After her rise to fame, Paris Hilton starred in the reality television series The Simple Life with her friend Nicole Richie, in which the two struggled to do low-paying jobs such as cleaning rooms, farm work, serving meals in fast-food restaurants, and working as camp counselors.